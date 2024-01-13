The enemy intensified its activity in the Tauride sector, concentrating its efforts in Donetsk region - Tarnavske

Russian troops became more active in the Tauride sector yesterday, with 59 combat engagements taking place there. the Russians concentrated their efforts in Donetsk region, but the Ukrainian armed forces are holding steadfastly. This was reported by the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria", Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, UNN reports.

The enemy has intensified its activity again - 59 combat engagements and 42 air strikes over the last day. Yesterday, the invaders concentrated their efforts in Donetsk region. The enemy also conducted 879 artillery attacks and significantly increased the use of various UAVs - Tarnavsky wrote on Telegram.

According to him, our defenders destroyed 56 units of enemy drones. In addition, the occupiers have one less Buk-M missile defense system.

As Tarnavsky pointed out, the Armed Forces are holding the line and conducting active operations in certain areas.

It is reported that the total losses of the occupants in the Tavriya sector yesterday amounted to 338 people and 80 pieces of military equipment. In particular, 4 tanks, 8 armored personnel carriers, 4 artillery systems, 2 air defense systems, 4 vehicles, 2 units of special equipment and 1 enemy ammunition depot were destroyed.

Addendum

Defense forces repelled 4 militant attacks near Avdiivka and 17 more attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region over the past day.