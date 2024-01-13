The enemy intensified its activity in the Tauride sector, concentrating its efforts in Donetsk region - Tarnavske

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

The enemy intensified its activity in the Tauride sector, concentrating its efforts in Donetsk region - Tarnavske

The enemy intensified its activity in the Tauride sector, concentrating its efforts in Donetsk region - Tarnavske

Kyiv  •  UNN

Russian troops have increased their activity in the Tavricheskiy direction and concentrated their efforts in Donetsk region. Ukrainian troops are holding their positions, inflicting losses on the enemy.

Russian troops became more active in the Tauride sector yesterday, with 59 combat engagements taking place there. the Russians concentrated their efforts in Donetsk region, but the Ukrainian armed forces are holding steadfastly. This was reported by the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria", Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, UNN reports.

The enemy has intensified its activity again - 59 combat engagements and 42 air strikes over the last day. Yesterday, the invaders concentrated their efforts in Donetsk region. The enemy also conducted 879 artillery attacks and significantly increased the use of various  UAVs

- Tarnavsky wrote on Telegram.

According to him, our defenders destroyed 56 units of enemy drones. In addition, the occupiers have one less Buk-M missile defense system. 

As Tarnavsky pointed out, the Armed Forces are holding the line and conducting active operations in certain areas.

It is reported that the total losses of the occupants in the Tavriya sector yesterday amounted to 338 people and 80 pieces of military equipment.  In particular, 4 tanks, 8 armored personnel carriers, 4 artillery systems, 2 air defense systems, 4 vehicles, 2 units of special equipment and 1 enemy ammunition depot were destroyed.

Addendum

Defense forces repelled 4 militant attacks near Avdiivka and 17 more attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region over the past day. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

