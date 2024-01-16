Defense Forces continue to expand foothold in Kherson region - Humeniuk

Ukrainian troops continue to hold their positions on the left bank of the Kherson region. Work is also underway to expand the bridgehead.

This was reported by the spokeswoman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalia Gumenyuk during a telethon, UNN reports.

We are continuing our counter-battery fight, holding our positions on the left bank, and despite the extremely difficult weather and combat conditions, we are holding our positions and continuing to expand the bridgehead. The enemy, in turn, made only one attack in this direction over the past day, and it was also unsuccessful - said Humeniuk.

She noted that the Russians lost personnel again and were forced to return to their original positions.

Addendum

Earlier, Humeniuk reportedthat in the Kherson region, Russians concentrated their efforts around the village of Krynky, trying to drive out Ukrainian troops.