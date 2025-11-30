Iran seizes Eswatini-flagged vessel for smuggling 350,000 liters of fuel – Reuters

$42.190.00
48.870.00
ukenru
11:44 AM • 3316 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
10:20 AM • 9256 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 13944 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
November 29, 06:27 PM • 24040 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 34386 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 28309 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 25810 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 23009 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
November 29, 12:33 PM • 17628 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
November 29, 12:07 PM • 16816 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
1m/s
97%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
French Foreign Minister: Putin will face new sanctions if he doesn't agree to a ceasefireNovember 30, 04:03 AM • 6578 views
Wartime economy: Russians' purchasing power continues to weaken - ISWNovember 30, 05:15 AM • 10014 views
The Washington Post: Trump administration to increase pressure on Zelenskyy next week to reach a deal on the war09:03 AM • 4086 views
Polish President Nawrocki refused to meet with Orban after his visit to Moscow09:40 AM • 9118 views
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine eliminated a scheme for selling stolen fuel by "Kadyrovites" near Berdiansk: two explosions occurredVideo10:31 AM • 5756 views
Publications
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 27439 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 75368 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 59436 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 67564 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 65962 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Alexander Stubb
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Vyshhorod
Great Britain
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 27435 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 39689 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 56916 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 76384 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 107940 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
Facebook

Iran seizes Eswatini-flagged vessel for smuggling 350,000 liters of fuel – Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1294 views

Iran announced the seizure of an Eswatini-flagged vessel carrying 350,000 liters of smuggled fuel. The ship's crew consisted of 13 individuals, citizens of India and a neighboring country.

Iran seizes Eswatini-flagged vessel for smuggling 350,000 liters of fuel – Reuters

Iran on Sunday reported the seizure of a vessel flying the flag of Eswatini, which was carrying 350,000 liters of smuggled fuel. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The semi-official Tasnim agency quoted the commander of the IRGC Navy: "We seized a vessel carrying smuggled fuel in the form of gas oil and flying the flag of Swaziland (Eswatini). It was brought to the coast of Bushehr by court order, and its contents will be unloaded."

The crew of the vessel consisted of 13 people, citizens of India and one neighboring country. Iran, where due to subsidies and the fall of the national currency, some of the lowest fuel prices in the world operate, is fighting large-scale fuel smuggling both by land to neighboring states and by sea to the Persian Gulf countries.

Iran officially confirmed that it seized a tanker with petrochemical cargo in the Persian Gulf15.11.25, 13:59 • 11227 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Energy
Reuters
India
Iran