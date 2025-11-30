Iran seizes Eswatini-flagged vessel for smuggling 350,000 liters of fuel – Reuters

Iran on Sunday reported the seizure of a vessel flying the flag of Eswatini, which was carrying 350,000 liters of smuggled fuel. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The semi-official Tasnim agency quoted the commander of the IRGC Navy: "We seized a vessel carrying smuggled fuel in the form of gas oil and flying the flag of Swaziland (Eswatini). It was brought to the coast of Bushehr by court order, and its contents will be unloaded."

The crew of the vessel consisted of 13 people, citizens of India and one neighboring country. Iran, where due to subsidies and the fall of the national currency, some of the lowest fuel prices in the world operate, is fighting large-scale fuel smuggling both by land to neighboring states and by sea to the Persian Gulf countries.

Iran officially confirmed that it seized a tanker with petrochemical cargo in the Persian Gulf