Iran says its right to enrich uranium is non-negotiable - Reuters

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement
April 16, 06:28 PM • 15758 views

Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement

April 16, 11:59 AM • 61450 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163276 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
April 16, 11:15 AM • 83970 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
April 16, 10:31 AM • 113755 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

April 16, 08:19 AM • 89531 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141350 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 123505 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 38999 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 62920 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
3.7m/s
59%
Popular news

Tennis player Harriet Dart demanded deodorant for her opponent, who "smells a lot": the athlete later apologized for the comment

April 16, 04:57 PM • 4322 views

The fire at the APZ-20 plant in Kursk reached an area of 17,000 square meters: the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation assures of localization

April 16, 06:09 PM • 4082 views

Explosions were heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:12 PM • 10369 views

A massive drone attack continues: explosions are heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:41 PM • 5118 views

In Dnipro, houses were damaged due to a UAV attack, two children were injured - OVA

April 16, 08:03 PM • 3212 views
Publications

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 43008 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163276 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

April 16, 08:09 AM • 154592 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141350 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 123505 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 97983 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 41199 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 41506 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 41963 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 43728 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Iran says its right to enrich uranium is non-negotiable - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5024 views

Iran's foreign minister has said the country's right to enrich uranium is non-negotiable ahead of talks with the US. Tehran rejects proposals to transfer uranium stocks to third countries.

Iran says its right to enrich uranium is non-negotiable - Reuters

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchipid stated that his country's right to uranium enrichment is not subject to discussion. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

We have heard contradictory statements from Vitcoff, but the real positions will be clearly stated at the negotiating table. We are ready to build trust regarding possible concerns about Iran's uranium enrichment, but the principle of enrichment is not negotiable

- said Araqchi.

The publication states that he made this statement today, on the eve of the second round of negotiations with the United States regarding Tehran's controversial nuclear program. With these words, Araqchi responded to a comment made on Tuesday by the chief US representative at the negotiations, Steve Vitcoff, who said that Tehran should "stop and eliminate its nuclear enrichment" in order to reach an agreement with Washington.

Additionally

Iran and the US are scheduled to hold a second round of talks on the escalation of Tehran's nuclear program in Oman on Saturday. The US President is threatening military action if an agreement is not reached.

At the same time, according to Iranian media reports, on Thursday, April 17, Araqchi will convey a message from the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, to Russian President Putin during a trip to Russia.

Against the backdrop of important global events, close, continuous and trusting communication between Iranian and Russian authorities will serve regional as well as international peace and stability

- wrote the Iranian ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, on X.

Earlier, on April 15, the Kremlin declined to comment on whether Russia was ready to take control of Iran's enriched uranium reserves as part of a possible future nuclear deal between Iran and the United States.

The Guardian reported that Tehran is likely to reject the US proposal to transfer its enriched uranium reserves to a third country, such as Russia, as part of an agreement by which Washington seeks to reduce Iran's nuclear program.

Iran's Supreme Leader rejected Trump's threat, but promises retaliation in case of bombing31.03.25, 12:40 • 35779 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Ali Khamenei
Tehran
Oman
United States
Iran
Brent
$66.25
Bitcoin
$84,314.90
S&P 500
$5,245.11
Tesla
$237.27
Газ TTF
$35.31
Золото
$3,336.87
Ethereum
$1,588.86