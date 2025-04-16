Iran says its right to enrich uranium is non-negotiable - Reuters

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchipid stated that his country's right to uranium enrichment is not subject to discussion. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

We have heard contradictory statements from Vitcoff, but the real positions will be clearly stated at the negotiating table. We are ready to build trust regarding possible concerns about Iran's uranium enrichment, but the principle of enrichment is not negotiable - said Araqchi.

The publication states that he made this statement today, on the eve of the second round of negotiations with the United States regarding Tehran's controversial nuclear program. With these words, Araqchi responded to a comment made on Tuesday by the chief US representative at the negotiations, Steve Vitcoff, who said that Tehran should "stop and eliminate its nuclear enrichment" in order to reach an agreement with Washington.

Additionally

Iran and the US are scheduled to hold a second round of talks on the escalation of Tehran's nuclear program in Oman on Saturday. The US President is threatening military action if an agreement is not reached.

At the same time, according to Iranian media reports, on Thursday, April 17, Araqchi will convey a message from the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, to Russian President Putin during a trip to Russia.

Against the backdrop of important global events, close, continuous and trusting communication between Iranian and Russian authorities will serve regional as well as international peace and stability - wrote the Iranian ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, on X.

Earlier, on April 15, the Kremlin declined to comment on whether Russia was ready to take control of Iran's enriched uranium reserves as part of a possible future nuclear deal between Iran and the United States.

The Guardian reported that Tehran is likely to reject the US proposal to transfer its enriched uranium reserves to a third country, such as Russia, as part of an agreement by which Washington seeks to reduce Iran's nuclear program.

Iran's Supreme Leader rejected Trump's threat, but promises retaliation in case of bombing