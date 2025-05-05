$41.710.11
Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi
08:41 AM

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Publications
Exclusives
Iran says it expects a new round of talks with the US on the nuclear program

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2674 views

Iran expects Oman to announce the date of a new round of nuclear talks with the US, after a meeting in Rome was cancelled. Trump demands the dismantling of Tehran's nuclear program.

Iran says it expects a new round of talks with the US on the nuclear program

Iran has stated that it is waiting for Oman to confirm the date of a new round of nuclear negotiations with the United States. This was reported by Bloomberg, UNN writes.

Details

Iranian and American officials were scheduled to meet in Rome for a fourth round of talks last weekend. At the same time, Oman will continue to play its mediating role. But the talks were canceled due to "logistical reasons", Oman said, without specifying when they might take place.

The delay comes amid conflicting US comments on whether Iran should be forced to fully dismantle its nuclear program or be allowed to build nuclear power plants.

"As for the future of the negotiations, we will wait for Oman's announcement. We are confident that the Omanis will inform us in a timely manner about the continuation of the process, including the time and place," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghai said at a press conference on Monday.

Trump threatens sanctions against all countries that buy oil from Iran01.05.25, 23:36 • 4257 views

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump told NBC News that his administration is seeking "complete dismantling" of Tehran's nuclear program, but added that he is "open to considering" Iran's arguments for seeking "civilian energy."

This is a very simple deal. I want Iran to be really successful, really big, really fantastic. The only thing they can't have is nuclear weapons

– Trump said.

Asked about Trump's remarks, Baghai did not name the US president, but said that conflicting statements by American officials do not help.

If the American side is concerned that Iran should not have a nuclear bomb, then, if they are honest, many issues should already be resolved. We have long shown that we are not trying to make our nuclear program a weapon

– Baghai said.

Addition

Iran is considering exporting enriched uranium to Russia as part of nuclear negotiations with the United States. Iran has offered to limit uranium enrichment to 3.67% and expand IAEA access to facilities.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Donald Trump
Oman
United States
Iran
