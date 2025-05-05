Iran says it expects a new round of talks with the US on the nuclear program

Iran has stated that it is waiting for Oman to confirm the date of a new round of nuclear negotiations with the United States. This was reported by Bloomberg, UNN writes.

Iranian and American officials were scheduled to meet in Rome for a fourth round of talks last weekend. At the same time, Oman will continue to play its mediating role. But the talks were canceled due to "logistical reasons", Oman said, without specifying when they might take place.

The delay comes amid conflicting US comments on whether Iran should be forced to fully dismantle its nuclear program or be allowed to build nuclear power plants.

"As for the future of the negotiations, we will wait for Oman's announcement. We are confident that the Omanis will inform us in a timely manner about the continuation of the process, including the time and place," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghai said at a press conference on Monday.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump told NBC News that his administration is seeking "complete dismantling" of Tehran's nuclear program, but added that he is "open to considering" Iran's arguments for seeking "civilian energy."

This is a very simple deal. I want Iran to be really successful, really big, really fantastic. The only thing they can't have is nuclear weapons – Trump said.

Asked about Trump's remarks, Baghai did not name the US president, but said that conflicting statements by American officials do not help.

If the American side is concerned that Iran should not have a nuclear bomb, then, if they are honest, many issues should already be resolved. We have long shown that we are not trying to make our nuclear program a weapon – Baghai said.

Iran is considering exporting enriched uranium to Russia as part of nuclear negotiations with the United States. Iran has offered to limit uranium enrichment to 3.67% and expand IAEA access to facilities.