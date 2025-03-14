Iran, Russia and China discuss Tehran's nuclear issues in Beijing

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16191 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 106370 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168385 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106122 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342739 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173381 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144738 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196091 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124809 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108142 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Iran, Russia and China discuss Tehran's nuclear issues in Beijing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14193 views

High-ranking officials from Iran, Russia and China gathered in Beijing to discuss Tehran's nuclear program. China expressed hope that the meeting would contribute to the resumption of diplomatic efforts.

Iran, Russia and China discuss Tehran's nuclear issues in Beijing

High-ranking diplomats from Iran, Russia, and China have gathered in the Chinese capital to discuss Tehran's nuclear issues. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The negotiations took place against the backdrop of heightened international tensions caused by Iran's refusal to resume dialogue with the United States regarding its nuclear program.

Tehran has repeatedly emphasized that it does not accept external pressure, and the recent call by the United States to return to the negotiating table was seen by the Iranian authorities as an attempt to dictate. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian categorically stated that negotiations will not take place as long as pressure is exerted on the country and ultimatums are issued.

Before the start of the trilateral negotiations in Beijing, China expressed hope that this meeting would help create conditions for the resumption of diplomatic efforts to resolve the situation. However, against the backdrop of the International Atomic Energy Agency's report that Iran has significantly accelerated uranium enrichment to a level close to weapons-grade, the likelihood of reaching a compromise remains questionable.

Add

The 2015 agreement between Iran and six world powers stipulated the restriction of the country's nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions. However, in 2018, the Donald Trump administration withdrew from this agreement, which significantly aggravated the situation. Last week, the former US President announced that he had sent a letter to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei with a proposal to resume dialogue, noting that there are only two ways to solve the problem: military or diplomatic.

The Iranian side also reacted sharply to the closed meeting of the UN Security Council, which took place this week at the initiative of six countries, including the USA, France and Great Britain. Tehran called such actions "abuse" of UN mechanisms and another manifestation of political pressure.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
