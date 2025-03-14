Iran, Russia and China discuss Tehran's nuclear issues in Beijing
Kyiv • UNN
High-ranking officials from Iran, Russia and China gathered in Beijing to discuss Tehran's nuclear program. China expressed hope that the meeting would contribute to the resumption of diplomatic efforts.
High-ranking diplomats from Iran, Russia, and China have gathered in the Chinese capital to discuss Tehran's nuclear issues. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
The negotiations took place against the backdrop of heightened international tensions caused by Iran's refusal to resume dialogue with the United States regarding its nuclear program.
Tehran has repeatedly emphasized that it does not accept external pressure, and the recent call by the United States to return to the negotiating table was seen by the Iranian authorities as an attempt to dictate. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian categorically stated that negotiations will not take place as long as pressure is exerted on the country and ultimatums are issued.
Before the start of the trilateral negotiations in Beijing, China expressed hope that this meeting would help create conditions for the resumption of diplomatic efforts to resolve the situation. However, against the backdrop of the International Atomic Energy Agency's report that Iran has significantly accelerated uranium enrichment to a level close to weapons-grade, the likelihood of reaching a compromise remains questionable.
Add
The 2015 agreement between Iran and six world powers stipulated the restriction of the country's nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions. However, in 2018, the Donald Trump administration withdrew from this agreement, which significantly aggravated the situation. Last week, the former US President announced that he had sent a letter to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei with a proposal to resume dialogue, noting that there are only two ways to solve the problem: military or diplomatic.
The Iranian side also reacted sharply to the closed meeting of the UN Security Council, which took place this week at the initiative of six countries, including the USA, France and Great Britain. Tehran called such actions "abuse" of UN mechanisms and another manifestation of political pressure.
China, Russia and Iran to hold nuclear talks in Beijing12.03.25, 10:20 • 16057 views