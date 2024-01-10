Iran is likely to provide Russia with an improved version of Shahed drones

Iran has developed a new strike drone and is probably close to providing it to Russia. In addition, the US media, citing a comment by an official representative of the US government, note that Iran is negotiating with Russia to provide surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, UNN reports .

Since September 2023, it has been known that Iran is developing a new version of the Shahed drone equipped with a jet engine, while previous versions of the Shahed-136 are powered by a propeller, Forbes previously reported. Thus, this type of engine will make the drones much faster and complicate Ukraine's task of intercepting them.

A source told Sky Newsthat "several units" of the specially designed drone may have been offered to Russia in a deal estimated to be worth more than $2 million.

According to Sky News, the new Shahed-107 drone belongs to the Shahed-101 family of unmanned aerial vehicles with V-shaped plumage.

The UAV, which is about 2.5 meters long and has a wingspan of three meters, can be launched from a vehicle and is estimated to have a range of up to 1,500 km (932 miles), the source said.

The UAV is expected to be equipped with a transmitter for video transmission. Such reconnaissance capabilities mean that the drone can be used to identify targets on the Ukrainian front line for engagement by other UAVs or weapons systems.

It is noted that the Iranian security forces, together with the Russians, tested Shahed-107 and Shahed-136 drones at an air base in central Iran.

Sky News also points to a Ukrainian source, according to which the statement about the development of a new type of drone is "probably true.

The following data is currently being reported:

Russia can assemble the Shahed-136 systems itself at a plant in Tatarstan, 500 miles east of Moscow; production capacity [by] September 2025 should be about 4,000 units per year.

The potential of Iranian military production and its importance for Russia's military efforts can be confirmed even more significantly if the delivery of Iranian surface-to-surface ballistic missiles to Russia is confirmed, meaning missiles with a range of more than 300 km.

According to reliable information, it seems that Iran and Russia have extended the arms deal, and Russia is expected to receive precision surface-to-surface missile systems soon - is reported to the publication by an informed security source.

Earlier this month, U.S. media quoted a U.S. official as saying that Iran is preparing to start supplying Russia with short-range ballistic missiles.

