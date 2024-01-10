Russia fired several missiles from the DPRK during the attack on Ukraine on January 6 - White House

On January 6, the Russian army once again used North Korean ballistic missiles against Ukraine. This was stated by the coordinator of the White House National Security Council John Kirby during a briefing, according to UNN.

Russia has been forced to seek military equipment from like-minded countries, one of which is North Korea, and the DPRK recently provided Russia with ballistic missile launchers and several dozen ballistic missiles. russia has since deployed these missiles against Ukraine. On January 6, Russian forces again launched several North Korean ballistic missiles at Ukraine, and we are still assessing the impact of these strikes - Kirby said.

He also announced that foreign ministers from 47 countries, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinkin, and the High Representative of the European Union issued a joint statement condemning North Korea's exports and purchases of North Korean ballistic missiles and Russia's use of these missiles against Ukraine.

Kirby noted that the transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia directly violates numerous UN security resolutions, and the United States will raise this issue at the UN Security Council on January 10. According to him, the United States will demand that Russia be held accountable for another violation of international obligations.

"And we will also continue to impose sanctions on those who facilitate these arms transfers and will release information that exposes these deals," Kirby said.

He also once again called on Congress to approve the request for additional funding for Ukraine.

Recall

The US National Security Council Coordinator, John Kirby, also reported earlier that Russia had used North Korean ballistic missiles against Ukraine . According to him, the launches took place on December 30 and January 2.

As of January 5, the Ukrainian Air Force could not confirm the use of missiles from the DPRK by Russia.