We want to make it very clear to Putin that we are ready to support Ukraine through 2024, 2025, 2026 - Cameron

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 10356 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 30928 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 26175 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 31387 views

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 110921 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116927 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 148505 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142710 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179143 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172787 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 30928 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

March 2, 11:46 AM • 110921 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 288828 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 255646 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 240641 views
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 10356 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 101022 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 148505 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 109182 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 109011 views
We want to make it very clear to Putin that we are ready to support Ukraine through 2024, 2025, 2026 - Cameron

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32614 views

The United Kingdom pledges to support Ukraine in the coming years and calls for an increase in military production to counter Russia's transition to a wartime economy.

The United Kingdom is ready to support Ukraine in the coming years, but at the same time, the United Kingdom must increase military production to meet the growing trend of Russia's transformation into a wartime economy. This was stated by British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, answering questions from the Foreign Affairs Committee of the British Parliament on foreign policy, UNN reports.

Details

In response to a question about clarification from the UK Foreign Office and Ministry of Defense on the level of military support for Ukraine, as well as more clarity on the level of supplies from the European Union, David Cameron said the following.

Our commitments are such that together with our allies we want to demonstrate very clearly to Putin that he cannot wait until we disappear, that we are ready to support Ukraine through 2024, 2025, 2026 - we are ready to provide this support because this is an absolute challenge for our generation. 

- said the British Foreign Secretary

Cameron noted that the United Kingdom, along with Ukraine's other Western partners, should increase its military production to meet the growing trend of Russia's wartime economic transformation.

I don't want to go into the numbers about the shells and everything else, but you know, when you add up the GDP of the coalition countries, we are 25 to 1 ahead of Russia. So you know, it shouldn't be impossible for us to reach a sufficient level of industrialization. 

- Cameron emphasized.

At the same time, the coalition "really needs the US to come forward with its package ($61.4 billion)," as the total amount of military support for Ukraine from the UK and the EU is roughly equal to the military support provided by the US alone.

Recall

UNN reported that European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton proposed to create a fund to stimulate production of the EU defense industry and cooperation between countries and companies - in the amount of 100 billion euros.

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPolitics

