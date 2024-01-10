We want to make it very clear to Putin that we are ready to support Ukraine through 2024, 2025, 2026 - Cameron

The United Kingdom is ready to support Ukraine in the coming years, but at the same time, the United Kingdom must increase military production to meet the growing trend of Russia's transformation into a wartime economy. This was stated by British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, answering questions from the Foreign Affairs Committee of the British Parliament on foreign policy, UNN reports.

In response to a question about clarification from the UK Foreign Office and Ministry of Defense on the level of military support for Ukraine, as well as more clarity on the level of supplies from the European Union, David Cameron said the following.

Our commitments are such that together with our allies we want to demonstrate very clearly to Putin that he cannot wait until we disappear, that we are ready to support Ukraine through 2024, 2025, 2026 - we are ready to provide this support because this is an absolute challenge for our generation. - said the British Foreign Secretary

Cameron noted that the United Kingdom, along with Ukraine's other Western partners, should increase its military production to meet the growing trend of Russia's wartime economic transformation.

I don't want to go into the numbers about the shells and everything else, but you know, when you add up the GDP of the coalition countries, we are 25 to 1 ahead of Russia. So you know, it shouldn't be impossible for us to reach a sufficient level of industrialization. - Cameron emphasized.

At the same time, the coalition "really needs the US to come forward with its package ($61.4 billion)," as the total amount of military support for Ukraine from the UK and the EU is roughly equal to the military support provided by the US alone.

UNN reported that European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton proposed to create a fund to stimulate production of the EU defense industry and cooperation between countries and companies - in the amount of 100 billion euros.

