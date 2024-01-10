Former Italian Prime Minister is the main candidate for the post of President of the European Council - media

Former Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is the main candidate for the presidency of the European Council after Charles Michel's intention to leave his post early. This was reported by the Financial Times with reference to EU officials, UNN writes.

Details

Draghi, 76, the former European Central Bank president credited with saving the bloc's single currency, is reportedly a potential candidate to succeed Charles Michel.

A source close to Draghi said that he is not seeking any of the leading roles in the bloc. However, he is unlikely to refuse if he is "seriously asked," the newspaper said.

"But speculation about Draghi's prospects, based on his record, experience and status as one of the EU's most prominent figures, underscores the desire in many capitals to finalize a successor well before Michel's likely departure in mid-July," the Financial Times writes.

According to the publication, the urgency of finding Michel's successor is partly due to EU rules that will allow Hungary's Eurosceptic leader Viktor Orban to take over if no candidate is agreed upon by the time the European Council president leaves office. Starting July 1, Hungary will hold the EU presidency on a rotating basis for six months. The newly elected members of the European Parliament are expected to take office by mid-July, the latest date that Michel can remain in office.

But EU leaders also have the option of appointing an interim candidate to oust Orban. Draghi, however, is unlikely to accept the role on an interim basis, one official said.

Other candidates for the European Council include current prime ministers such as Pedro Sanchez of Spain and Mette Frederiksen of Denmark.

In contrast to Draghi, both leaders belong to major European political parties, which is an important factor in EU appointments. Draghi's lack of party affiliation "will hinder him," said one EU diplomat.