Politico: Hungary signals it may override €50 billion veto for Ukraine, but has a demand

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 100393 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111599 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141576 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138622 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176819 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171864 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283634 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178239 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167240 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148853 views

Popular news
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 45094 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 33940 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 67040 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 35806 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 55516 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 100393 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283634 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251109 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236218 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261485 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 55516 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141576 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107091 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107071 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123165 views
Politico: Hungary signals it may override €50 billion veto for Ukraine, but has a demand

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33883 views

Hungary may lift its veto on the €50 billion in EU aid to Ukraine if the funding is reviewed annually. EU diplomats are skeptical about the lack of predictability this would entail for Ukraine.

Hungary has made it clear that it may lift its veto on the EU's €50 billion aid to Ukraine, provided that the funding is reviewed annually, Politico reports, UNN writes.

Details

The publication reminds that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is the main opponent of the EU's €50 billion aid package intended to support Ukraine's budget over the next four years.

"Pressure from EU leaders on Orban to change his mind before the February 1 summit may be starting to bear fruit," the newspaper notes.

"Budapest has made it clear that it could lift its veto if the European Council unanimously approves funding on an annual basis, according to three EU diplomats. In practice, this would give Orban the opportunity to block EU funding for Ukraine every year or to receive concessions from Brussels for overriding his veto," the newspaper reports.

As noted, Hungary formulated this proposal during a meeting of 27 EU experts on the budget on Friday and in a written document for the Belgian presidency of the EU Council. "According to the plan, the EU will provide Ukraine with grants and loans worth 12.5 billion euros annually, according to a diplomat familiar with the matter. This will amount to up to 50 billion euros over four years, the amount proposed by the European Commission in its mid-term budget review," the article says.

According to the newspaper, although this is not the first time Hungary has put forward this idea, it marks a significant departure from Orban's rhetoric in recent weeks, when he opposed any grants to Ukraine from the EU budget. "But some EU diplomats remain skeptical, pointing out that an annual decision would not provide predictability for Ukraine," the newspaper points out. "The MFF (the EU's seven-year budget) is a multi-year structure, we can't do it year after year," an EU diplomat said.

"EU funding for Ukraine is on the agenda of a meeting of EU ambassadors scheduled for Wednesday," the newspaper writes.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World

