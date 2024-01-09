Ukraine contracts ShaBlya robotic turrets for the first time

The ShaBlya bulletproof automated system for machine guns has turned from a startup into a sustainable project contracted by the state. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

Technologically strengthening the army with Brave1 - the state has contracted ShaBla robotic turrets for the first time - Fedorov said.

He explained that Brave1 helps to create innovations so that they reach the battlefield faster. Fedorov emphasized that Ukraine should allow young entrepreneurs to create projects that change the situation on the battlefield.

According to him, technology helps to save the lives of our soldiers and be effective.

Addendum

The ShaBlya is a bulletproof automated system for machine guns that helps soldiers remotely destroy the enemy. Thanks to its remote operation, the turret saves the lives and health of machine gunners.

Recall

Ukraine is testing a universal robotthat can conduct reconnaissance, assault or defend positions. The combat part of the robot, D-11, has already been successfully tested and has received positive feedback from the military.

