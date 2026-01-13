Iran calls Trump and Netanyahu 'the main murderers of the Iranian people'

$43.260.18
Exclusive
05:19 PM • 466 views
Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
Exclusive
02:15 PM • 8052 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
02:07 PM • 12508 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 19588 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM • 18996 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 23494 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 31929 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 48775 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 36482 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 34198 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Popular news
Dnipropetrovsk region suffered from a Russian attack on January 13: there are wounded and infrastructure damagePhotoJanuary 13, 08:04 AM • 3262 views
Parliamentary committee supported the dismissal of Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU on the second attemptJanuary 13, 08:16 AM • 20970 views
Iran unrest: 648 dead, thousands injured and over 10,000 arrestedJanuary 13, 08:33 AM • 3612 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhotoJanuary 13, 10:02 AM • 24734 views
Russian strike on Kharkiv postal terminal on January 13: names of deceased employees announcedPhoto02:28 PM • 8458 views
Publications
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 19591 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhotoJanuary 13, 10:02 AM • 24862 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 61560 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 56218 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 61481 views
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal03:09 PM • 2148 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 45438 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 39790 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 44907 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 46664 views
Iran calls Trump and Netanyahu 'the main murderers of the Iranian people'

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, declared US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "the main murderers of the Iranian people." This statement comes amid unrest in Iran, where hundreds have died and thousands have been arrested.

Iran calls Trump and Netanyahu 'the main murderers of the Iranian people'

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani called US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "the main murderers of the Iranian people." Larijani wrote about this on the social network X, reports UNN

We announce the names of the main murderers of the Iranian people: 1. Trump; 2. Netanyahu 

- Larijani wrote. 

It should be noted that Larijani wrote the post, attaching a screenshot of Donald Trump's post, in which the US president called on protesters in Iran to "take over their institutions" and assured that help was on the way. 

Help is on the way: Trump urged protesters in Iran to "take over their institutions"13.01.26, 17:04 • 1496 views

Recall 

In Iran, 648 people, including nine minors, died as a result of the unrest, and thousands were injured. More than 10,000 protesters have been arrested, and the authorities call them enemies of God.

