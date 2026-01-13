Iran calls Trump and Netanyahu 'the main murderers of the Iranian people'

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani called US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "the main murderers of the Iranian people." Larijani wrote about this on the social network X, reports UNN.

We announce the names of the main murderers of the Iranian people: 1. Trump; 2. Netanyahu - Larijani wrote.

It should be noted that Larijani wrote the post, attaching a screenshot of Donald Trump's post, in which the US president called on protesters in Iran to "take over their institutions" and assured that help was on the way.

Help is on the way: Trump urged protesters in Iran to "take over their institutions"

Recall

In Iran, 648 people, including nine minors, died as a result of the unrest, and thousands were injured. More than 10,000 protesters have been arrested, and the authorities call them enemies of God.