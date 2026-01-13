Help is on the way: Trump urged protesters in Iran to "take over their institutions"

$43.260.18
Exclusive
02:15 PM
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
02:07 PM
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
12:46 PM
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Popular news
Trump leans towards striking Iran, but for now leaves diplomatic options open - Axios
January 13, 05:14 AM
Russia continues to lose ground in Central Asia - Center for Countering Disinformation
January 13, 05:44 AM
Russians attacked DTEK TPP on January 13: equipment damaged
January 13, 06:52 AM
Parliamentary committee supported the dismissal of Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU on the second attempt
January 13, 08:16 AM
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in December
10:02 AM
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinic
Exclusive
12:46 PM
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in December
10:02 AM
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service
January 12, 10:30 AM
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
January 12, 10:11 AM
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom Kaulitz
January 12, 12:45 AM
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services
January 11, 11:46 PM
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his beloved
January 10, 03:04 PM
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancy
January 10, 01:08 PM
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in Diia
January 8, 08:37 AM
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Financial Times

Help is on the way: Trump urged protesters in Iran to "take over their institutions"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

US President Donald Trump called on Iranian protesters to "take over their institutions," promising assistance. He canceled meetings with Iranian officials until the killings stopped.

Help is on the way: Trump urged protesters in Iran to "take over their institutions"

US President Donald Trump called on protesters in Iran to "take over their institutions" and assured them that help was on the way, UNN reports.

Iranian patriots, continue your protests - take over your institutions!!! Remember the names of the murderers and rapists. They will pay a heavy price 

- Trump emphasized on his social media.

The American leader added that he had canceled all meetings with Iranian officials until the senseless killings of protesters stopped.

Help is on the way. Let's make Iran great again!!! 

- Trump concluded.

Iran unrest: 648 dead, thousands injured and over 10,000 arrested13.01.26, 10:33 • 3052 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Social network
Donald Trump
United States
Iran