Help is on the way: Trump urged protesters in Iran to "take over their institutions"

US President Donald Trump called on protesters in Iran to "take over their institutions" and assured them that help was on the way, UNN reports.

Iranian patriots, continue your protests - take over your institutions!!! Remember the names of the murderers and rapists. They will pay a heavy price - Trump emphasized on his social media.

The American leader added that he had canceled all meetings with Iranian officials until the senseless killings of protesters stopped.

Help is on the way. Let's make Iran great again!!! - Trump concluded.

Iran unrest: 648 dead, thousands injured and over 10,000 arrested