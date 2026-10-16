Iran attacks tankers, but the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz unexpectedly increased

$44.980.1050.350.09
ukenru
11:17 PM • 4560 views
The US has again denied Trump's involvement in restricting satellite communications for Ukraine, but there is a nuance
10:38 PM • 7948 views
A dangerous virus that has already claimed 130 lives is rapidly spreading across Europe
09:37 PM • 10448 views
Nawrocki warned what easing sanctions against Russia could lead to
09:10 PM • 10856 views
"Milan" thrashed "Salzburg", while "Juventus" defeated "Celta" – how the Europa League matches on October 15 endedPhoto
08:58 PM • 11103 views
The sky over Moscow has emptied out—hundreds of Ukrainian UAVs and other airborne targets are heading there.
08:38 PM • 10543 views
Ukraine is counting on Belgian F-16s to combat jet-powered "Shaheds" – Zelenskyy after meeting with the kingVideo
06:38 PM • 19983 views
Ihor Kuzin was dismissed from the position of Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine
October 15, 05:02 PM • 26920 views
A month of strikes could leave three of Ukraine’s megacities without electricity, water, and heat: NYT reveals Russia’s plans
October 15, 04:33 PM • 23059 views
On October 16, some regions of Ukraine will face power outage schedules — how many groups will be without electricity
October 15, 03:55 PM • 31362 views
The water disappeared after shelling or a blackout: how to find a safe source and properly store supplies
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+7°
4.8m/s
74%
755mm
Popular news
Poland plans to triple the minimum amount of funds required for foreigners to enterOctober 15, 03:33 PM • 5966 views
Protests over Trump's son-in-law's project have been raging in Albania for a third day: dozens reported injured and detainedOctober 15, 06:10 PM • 5092 views
An attack by jet-powered "Shaheds" left Lutsk without electricity and waterVideoOctober 15, 06:15 PM • 14779 views
Died more than 70,000 years ago – an unusual burial and the remains of a Neanderthal bearing signs of murder were discovered in Iraq06:32 PM • 14982 views
"The Godfather" star Al Pacino to receive award from actors' guild06:46 PM • 12390 views
Publications
The water disappeared after shelling or a blackout: how to find a safe source and properly store suppliesOctober 15, 03:55 PM • 31360 views
Chicory: how it benefits digestion and who should consume it with caution
Exclusive
October 15, 01:05 PM • 32836 views
The Navy destroyed four Su-34 aircraft, with two more hit — what is known about the carrier of guided aerial bombs used to terrorize UkrainePhotoVideoOctober 15, 12:19 PM • 36535 views
There is no need to destroy what works: the Aerospace Association warns of risks to the aviation industry due to changes to the reservation rulesPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 10:58 AM • 49797 views
The case of medical negligence by Odrex doctors: how prolonging the trial could help the accused avoid responsibility
Exclusive
October 15, 08:40 AM • 75953 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Emmanuel Macron
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Lutsk
Spain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zendaya is preparing a new film, details of which Hollywood is still keeping under wraps12:06 AM • 130 views
“Sherlock” and “The Hobbit” star Martin Freeman secretly married an actress 21 years his juniorPhoto11:06 PM • 1184 views
Trump’s new press secretary embroiled in scandal over her legal education and an unsuccessful response to journalists10:06 PM • 2334 views
Motria from "The Kaidash Family" will be looking for love — Antonina Khyzhniak will become the new "The Bachelorette"Video09:06 PM • 3514 views
"The Godfather" star Al Pacino to receive award from actors' guild06:46 PM • 12393 views
Actual
Starlink
Film
Series
MIM-104 Patriot
Storm Shadow cruise missile

Iran attacks tankers, but the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz unexpectedly increased

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

In October, more than 12 million barrels of oil were transported through the strait daily. Since the beginning of the month, 26 vessels have been attacked.

Iran attacks tankers, but the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz unexpectedly increased

Despite the intensification of Iranian attacks on merchant vessels, oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz exceeded 12 million barrels per day in October. This is higher than the September average. The New York Post reports this, citing data from analytics companies TankerTrackers.com and Kpler, UNN writes.

Details

According to analysts, more than 9 million barrels of oil are transported each day by tankers under the direct protection of the U.S. military.

Brent fell amid US consideration of easing sanctions on Russia’s "shadow fleet"15.10.26, 17:02 • 3704 views

At the same time, the situation in the region remains dangerous. Since the beginning of October, 26 vessels have already come under attack, indicating growing threats to international shipping.

The Strait of Hormuz remains dangerous for vessels

According to the publication’s sources, the current period has been the most dangerous for oil tankers and cargo vessels since the beginning of the war.

Despite this, oil transportation through the strategically important maritime route is not only continuing but also showing growth compared with the previous month.

A container ship sank in the Strait of Hormuz after an attack – the crew was evacuated in time15.10.26, 00:17 • 4340 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Iran