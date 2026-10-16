Iran attacks tankers, but the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz unexpectedly increased

Despite the intensification of Iranian attacks on merchant vessels, oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz exceeded 12 million barrels per day in October. This is higher than the September average. The New York Post reports this, citing data from analytics companies TankerTrackers.com and Kpler, UNN writes.

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According to analysts, more than 9 million barrels of oil are transported each day by tankers under the direct protection of the U.S. military.

Brent fell amid US consideration of easing sanctions on Russia’s "shadow fleet"

At the same time, the situation in the region remains dangerous. Since the beginning of October, 26 vessels have already come under attack, indicating growing threats to international shipping.

The Strait of Hormuz remains dangerous for vessels

According to the publication’s sources, the current period has been the most dangerous for oil tankers and cargo vessels since the beginning of the war.

Despite this, oil transportation through the strategically important maritime route is not only continuing but also showing growth compared with the previous month.

A container ship sank in the Strait of Hormuz after an attack – the crew was evacuated in time