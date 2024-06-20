Involved in subversive activities: Ukraine banned the activities of the Nash Krai party

the eighth Administrative Court of Appeal granted the claim of the Ministry of Justice to ban the Nash Krai political party. According to law enforcement officers, some ex-leaders and functionaries of the political force are involved in carrying out subversive activities against Ukraine. this was reported in the press service of the SBU, reports UNN.

Some ex-leaders and functionaries of this political force are involved in carrying out subversive activities against Ukraine. In particular, they spread anti-Ukrainian propaganda, called for the violent overthrow of the constitutional order, and some of the functionaries went over to the enemy and supported Russian military aggression - reports the SBU.

According to the SBU, in general, dozens of representatives of regional cells of our region are involved in cooperation with the Russian Federation. Most of them are located in the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine, where they hold various "positions" in the aggressive bodies of the Russian Federation.

Now comprehensive measures are being taken to bring each of them to justice for crimes against Ukraine.

It is noted that in accordance with the court's decision, the property, funds and other assets of the Nash Krai political party will be transferred to state ownership.

In total, 19 pro-Russian political parties have been banned from Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

