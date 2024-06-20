$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 12593 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Involved in subversive activities: Ukraine banned the activities of the Nash Krai party

Kyiv • UNN

 • 43543 views

Ukraine has banned the Nash Krai political party for participating in subversive activities against Ukraine, including spreading anti-Ukrainian propaganda, calling for the violent overthrow of the constitutional order, and supporting Russian military aggression.

Involved in subversive activities: Ukraine banned the activities of the Nash Krai party

 the eighth Administrative Court of Appeal granted the claim of the Ministry of Justice to ban the Nash Krai political party. According to law enforcement officers, some ex-leaders and functionaries of the political force are involved in carrying out subversive activities against Ukraine.  this was reported in the press service of the SBU, reports UNN

Details

Some ex-leaders and functionaries of this political force are involved in carrying out subversive activities against Ukraine. In particular, they spread anti-Ukrainian propaganda, called for the violent overthrow of the constitutional order, and some of the functionaries went over to the enemy and supported Russian military aggression

- reports the SBU.

According to the SBU, in general, dozens of representatives of regional cells of our region are involved in cooperation with the Russian Federation. Most of them are located in the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine, where they hold various "positions" in the aggressive bodies of the Russian Federation.

Now comprehensive measures are being taken to bring each of them to justice for crimes against Ukraine.

It is noted that in accordance with the court's decision, the property, funds and other assets of the Nash Krai political party will be transferred to state ownership.

Add

In total, 19 pro-Russian political parties have been banned from Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Another pro-Russian political party banned in Ukraine19.04.24, 10:18 • 56127 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
