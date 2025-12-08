Invited a 16-year-old girl home, plied her with alcohol and raped her: a 51-year-old man was detained and remanded in custody in Kyiv

In Kyiv, a 51-year-old man invited an underage Kyiv resident to his home, plied her with alcohol, and then raped her. The girl managed to escape, but lost consciousness on the street. She was found by a passerby who contacted law enforcement. According to the Kyiv police, the perpetrator was detained - he faces up to twelve years in prison, UNN reports.

Details

The other day, the 102 emergency line received a report from a man that a young girl was lying unconscious on the ground near a house in the Darnytskyi district. Patrol police officers, who were the first to arrive at the scene, found a 16-year-old Kyiv resident who reported that she had been raped by an unknown man. The girl was immediately taken to a hospital for necessary medical assistance.

An investigative and operational group of the Darnytskyi police department, as well as juvenile prevention officers, were involved in clarifying all the circumstances. As a result of the conducted search operations, law enforcement officers established that a 51-year-old local resident had committed a sexual crime against a minor.

The evening before, the perpetrator invited his adult acquaintance to his place, who came with her friend - the 16-year-old victim. While in the apartment, the man plied the minor with alcohol, after which, as soon as her acquaintance left, he raped her. Subsequently, the girl broke free from the rapist's hands and ran out into the street, where she was found by a random passerby.

Law enforcement officers detained the suspect in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, notified the perpetrator of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - rape committed against a minor. The sanction of the article provides for up to twelve years of imprisonment.

Currently, the court has chosen a pre-trial detention measure for the suspect - detention.

