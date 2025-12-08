Invited a 16-year-old girl home, plied her with alcohol and raped her: a 51-year-old man was detained and remanded in custody in Kyiv

$42.060.13
49.000.23
ukenru
11:28 AM • 2052 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
10:53 AM • 6754 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
10:37 AM • 4162 views
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 6648 views
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
09:33 AM • 8450 views
"20% of children use e-cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers
09:30 AM • 7604 views
Ukraine introduces changes to business reservation: 45-day mechanism for defense industry and cancellation of 72-hour verification
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 18669 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
06:59 AM • 11813 views
Umerov revealed details of peace talks with Trump's representatives in the US: today's report to Zelenskyy
December 7, 05:16 PM • 23447 views
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scoutsPhoto
December 7, 04:33 PM • 36072 views
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump disappointed that Zelenskyy "did not familiarize himself" with the American "peace plan"December 8, 02:06 AM • 20665 views
Meeting of European leaders with Zelenskyy in London: Starmer's office voiced the main principle of negotiationsDecember 8, 03:43 AM • 4376 views
Kovalenko: footage of dead Russians near Pokrovsk indicates the ineffectiveness of numerical superiority in warDecember 8, 04:16 AM • 20503 views
Drones attacked a number of Russian regions, including Engels and Saratov: enemy air defense systems fired at civilian buildingsPhotoVideo06:54 AM • 6460 views
Zelenskyy postponed the appointment of a new head of the Presidential Office until his return from abroad - MP08:22 AM • 9478 views
Publications
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 64816 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 74223 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 85563 views
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 49198 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 59585 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 60487 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 74578 views
Facebook

Invited a 16-year-old girl home, plied her with alcohol and raped her: a 51-year-old man was detained and remanded in custody in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

In Kyiv, a 51-year-old man invited a 16-year-old girl home, plied her with alcohol, and raped her. The perpetrator was detained and faces up to twelve years in prison.

Invited a 16-year-old girl home, plied her with alcohol and raped her: a 51-year-old man was detained and remanded in custody in Kyiv

In Kyiv, a 51-year-old man invited an underage Kyiv resident to his home, plied her with alcohol, and then raped her. The girl managed to escape, but lost consciousness on the street. She was found by a passerby who contacted law enforcement. According to the Kyiv police, the perpetrator was detained - he faces up to twelve years in prison, UNN reports.

Details

The other day, the 102 emergency line received a report from a man that a young girl was lying unconscious on the ground near a house in the Darnytskyi district. Patrol police officers, who were the first to arrive at the scene, found a 16-year-old Kyiv resident who reported that she had been raped by an unknown man. The girl was immediately taken to a hospital for necessary medical assistance.

Invited for a walk via a dating app: a Kyiv resident was charged with raping an 11-year-old girl12.11.25, 12:01 • 9384 views

An investigative and operational group of the Darnytskyi police department, as well as juvenile prevention officers, were involved in clarifying all the circumstances. As a result of the conducted search operations, law enforcement officers established that a 51-year-old local resident had committed a sexual crime against a minor.

The evening before, the perpetrator invited his adult acquaintance to his place, who came with her friend - the 16-year-old victim. While in the apartment, the man plied the minor with alcohol, after which, as soon as her acquaintance left, he raped her. Subsequently, the girl broke free from the rapist's hands and ran out into the street, where she was found by a random passerby.

Add

Law enforcement officers detained the suspect in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, notified the perpetrator of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - rape committed against a minor. The sanction of the article provides for up to twelve years of imprisonment.

Currently, the court has chosen a pre-trial detention measure for the suspect - detention.

Forcibly lured a 13-year-old child into an apartment and raped her: the prosecutor's office demands the harshest punishment for a resident of Kryvyi Rih08.12.25, 10:51 • 2744 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv