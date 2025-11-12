Invited for a walk via a dating app: a Kyiv resident was charged with raping an 11-year-old girl

$42.010.06
48.610.07
ukenru
08:32 AM • 6176 views
Russia again attacked energy infrastructure, blackout schedules are in effect around the clock - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
07:33 AM • 17937 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
06:19 AM • 45723 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 07:55 PM • 48004 views
Syrskyi stated that the enemy captured three settlements in Zaporizhzhia
November 11, 03:57 PM • 69030 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 107371 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM • 52519 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 82668 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 68126 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 25469 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump: US will pay $3 trillion if Supreme Court cancels tariffsNovember 12, 01:24 AM • 24211 views
Border guards showed the destruction of 9 shelters and 4 vehicles of the occupiers in the South-Slobozhansky directionVideoNovember 12, 02:27 AM • 31560 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey06:57 AM • 27378 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideo07:09 AM • 24754 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhoto08:20 AM • 20000 views
Publications
Dates: benefits and harmsPhoto08:20 AM • 20077 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 107371 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhotoNovember 11, 01:27 PM • 72038 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rectorNovember 11, 01:01 PM • 82668 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 68126 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Timur Mindich
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Great Britain
Europe
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcy09:10 AM • 6492 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideo07:09 AM • 24831 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey06:57 AM • 27448 views
Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie JennerPhotoNovember 11, 08:35 PM • 24956 views
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhotoNovember 11, 02:28 PM • 39685 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Brent Crude
Shahed-136

Invited for a walk via a dating app: a Kyiv resident was charged with raping an 11-year-old girl

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1352 views

A 22-year-old Kyiv resident has been charged with raping an 11-year-old girl whom he invited for a walk via a dating app. He faces 10 to 15 years in prison.

Invited for a walk via a dating app: a Kyiv resident was charged with raping an 11-year-old girl

In Kyiv, a man was notified of suspicion of raping an 11-year-old girl whom he invited for a walk in the park, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

The head of the Shevchenkivskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv reported suspicion to a 22-year-old Kyiv resident for committing the rape of a minor girl

- reported the prosecutor's office.

Details

It was established that the young man met the 11-year-old schoolgirl on a dating app and later invited her for a walk in the park. "During the walk, he led the girl into an abandoned building, where he raped her. After that, the schoolgirl told her mother everything," the prosecutor's office said.

The suspect's actions are classified under Part 4 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely as rape committed against a person who has not reached the age of fourteen, regardless of their voluntary consent.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 10 to 15 years.

The head of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, Serhiy Khodakivskyi, is the senior prosecutor in the criminal proceedings.

Recall

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko appealed to the Verkhovna Rada with a proposal to strengthen criminal liability for the murder and rape of children, demanding life imprisonment

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv