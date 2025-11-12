Invited for a walk via a dating app: a Kyiv resident was charged with raping an 11-year-old girl

In Kyiv, a man was notified of suspicion of raping an 11-year-old girl whom he invited for a walk in the park, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

The head of the Shevchenkivskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv reported suspicion to a 22-year-old Kyiv resident for committing the rape of a minor girl - reported the prosecutor's office.

Details

It was established that the young man met the 11-year-old schoolgirl on a dating app and later invited her for a walk in the park. "During the walk, he led the girl into an abandoned building, where he raped her. After that, the schoolgirl told her mother everything," the prosecutor's office said.

The suspect's actions are classified under Part 4 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely as rape committed against a person who has not reached the age of fourteen, regardless of their voluntary consent.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 10 to 15 years.

The head of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, Serhiy Khodakivskyi, is the senior prosecutor in the criminal proceedings.

Recall

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko appealed to the Verkhovna Rada with a proposal to strengthen criminal liability for the murder and rape of children, demanding life imprisonment.