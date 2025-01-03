Investigators consider Tesla explosion in Las Vegas an act of suicide

According to investigators, the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck near the Trump International Hotel on January 1 was probably an act of suicide. This was stated by Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill during a press conference. This was reported by The Washington Post, according to UNN.

Details

Investigators found that the driver had been shot in the head before the car exploded. According to the sheriff, one of the guns found in the car was at the feet of the man behind the wheel.

Currently, the investigation has no final confirmation of the driver's identity, as the body was burned to the point where it cannot be identified and additional investigative actions are needed. However, according to the sheriff, there is a lot of evidence that points to the driver being 37-year-old soldier Matthew Leavensberger from Colorado Springs.

Livelsberger was serving in a special forces unit in Germany at the time of his death.

Recall

On Wednesday, January 1, a Tesla Cybertruck truck caught fire near the Trump International Beach Resort hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada . A video posted on the X network shows the vehicle engulfed in flames near the hotel lobby, and the author of the recording notes that the truck “exploded.