Invaders strike in Kharkiv region: houses damaged, no casualties
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of October 20, enemy troops attacked the Kharkiv region. Private houses and high-rise buildings were damaged in Kharkiv, Dergachi, and Solonitsynivka community, but there were no casualties. 273 people were evacuated.
On the night of October 20, Kharkiv region was again targeted by enemy attacks. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.
Details
At 23:54, an enemy subversive aerial vehicle attack in Kharkiv damaged a private house, a car, and partially lost the glazing in two high-rise buildings in the Novobavarsky district. Fortunately, there were no reports of casualties.
Continuing the aggression, at 05:20 another strike took place in Dergachi, damaging a private house and three high-rise buildings, but also without casualties.
At 06:33, an enemy UAV hit the ground in Solonitsynivka territorial community, partially damaging two houses and a fence. No information on casualties was received.
As part of the evacuation efforts, 273 people, including one child, were evacuated from Kupyansk and Borivske over the past 24 hours. Local authorities continue to work to ensure the safety of the region's residents.
