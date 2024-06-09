Invaders hit Zaporizhia region 429 times

During the day, the invaders hit the Zaporizhia region 429 times. 8 settlements were under enemy fire. This was announced by the chairman of the Zaporozhye RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

181 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyai-pole, Zheleznodorozhnoye, Malinovka, Svyatopetrovskaya, Levadnoye, Robotino, Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandrievka.

13 MLRS attacks covered Robotino and Malaya Tokmachka.

235 attacks were carried out on the territory of Gulyai-pole, Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandrievka, Raboty, Levadny, Malinovka.

There was one report of housing destruction. Civilians were not injured.

A threat of the use of attack UAVs was recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions