Invaders hit Zaporizhia region 429 times
Kyiv • UNN
The invaders carried out 429 strikes on the Zaporizhia region, including 8 settlements: 181 UAV attacks, 13 MLRS attacks and 235 other attacks, as a result of which residential buildings were destroyed, but there were no civilian casualties.
During the day, the invaders hit the Zaporizhia region 429 times. 8 settlements were under enemy fire. This was announced by the chairman of the Zaporozhye RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.
Details
181 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyai-pole, Zheleznodorozhnoye, Malinovka, Svyatopetrovskaya, Levadnoye, Robotino, Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandrievka.
13 MLRS attacks covered Robotino and Malaya Tokmachka.
235 attacks were carried out on the territory of Gulyai-pole, Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandrievka, Raboty, Levadny, Malinovka.
There was one report of housing destruction. Civilians were not injured.
A threat of the use of attack UAVs was recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions29.05.24, 23:19 • 24813 views