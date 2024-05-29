A threat of the use of attack UAVs was recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inform about the threat of using enemy strike UAVs in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions.
