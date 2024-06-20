invaders hit Zaporizhia region 360 times
Kyiv • UNN
During the day, the invaders launched 360 strikes on the Zaporizhia region, carrying out airstrikes on 8 settlements using drones and MLRS, as a result of which residential buildings were destroyed, but there were no civilian casualties.
During the day, the invaders hit the Zaporizhia region 360 times. 8 settlements were under enemy fire. This was announced by the chairman of RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.
Details
It is noted that the enemy launched 3 air strikes on Novoandreevka.
136 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyai-pole, Levadnoye, Robotino, Malaya Tokmachka, Malinovka and Novoandrievka.
8 MLRS attacks covered robots, Malaya Tokmachka, Gulyai-pole and Novoandrievka.
213 attacks were carried out on the territory of Gulyai-pole, Orekhov, Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandrievka, Robotino, Levadny, Malinovka and Maly Shcherbakov.
9 reports of housing destruction were received. Civilians were not injured.
In Zaporizhzhia a rescuer saved a drowning child in a swimming pool19.06.24, 13:31 • 14251 view