Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 12558 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 127715 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
invaders hit Zaporizhia region 360 times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35221 views

During the day, the invaders launched 360 strikes on the Zaporizhia region, carrying out airstrikes on 8 settlements using drones and MLRS, as a result of which residential buildings were destroyed, but there were no civilian casualties.

invaders hit Zaporizhia region 360 times

During the day, the invaders hit the Zaporizhia region 360 times. 8 settlements were under enemy fire. This was announced by the chairman of RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched 3 air strikes on Novoandreevka.

136 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyai-pole, Levadnoye, Robotino, Malaya Tokmachka, Malinovka and Novoandrievka.

8 MLRS attacks covered robots, Malaya Tokmachka, Gulyai-pole and Novoandrievka.

213 attacks were carried out on the territory of Gulyai-pole, Orekhov, Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandrievka, Robotino, Levadny, Malinovka and Maly Shcherbakov. 

9 reports of housing destruction were received. Civilians were not injured.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Ivan Fedorov
