In Zaporizhzhia a rescuer saved a drowning child in a swimming pool

In Zaporizhzhia, rescue worker Yulia rescued 6-year-old Oleksandra, who almost drowned in a swimming pool, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, UNN reports.

Details

"An emergency worker from Zaporizhzhia rescued a small child who almost drowned in a swimming pool," the State Emergency Service said.

Anastasia, the mother of 6-year-old Alexandra, was vacationing at one of the city's beach and entertainment complexes. She was reportedly distracted by her older child for a moment, and then saw her daughter being carried by a strange woman. That's when Anastasia realized something terrible had happened.

The child went to the pool by herself because she did not believe her mother that it was very deep. She decided to check it out for herself.

Yulia Ogolikhina, a lifeguard from Zaporizhzhia, was celebrating her nine-year-old son's birthday at the same complex. She was relaxing by the pool and suddenly heard strange sounds.

"Amidst the commotion, I noticed a small child. It seemed that the girl was just diving, but when she went under for the second time, I was horrified to realize that she was drowning," the woman says. When I was carrying her, I realized that the child had lost consciousness, and I had to do something urgently.

"I quickly took her to the stairs, put her over my knee and began to provide first aid. In a few seconds, the water started to come out and I heard Sasha take her first tangible breath," the rescuer says with tears in her eyes.

When the child regained consciousness, Yulia found little Oleksandra's mother.

