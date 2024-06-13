2-year-old kid drowned in a swimming pool in Kharkiv region

A 2-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool on the territory of a private household in the village of Koropove, Kharkiv region, which became the 31st child death by drowning in the country this year, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

A 2-year-old child drowned in a swimming pool. The tragedy occurred yesterday on the territory of a private estate in the village of Koropove, Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region - the SES noted on social media.

The boy reportedly drowned in a stationary pool.

Details of the event are being investigated.

AddendumAddendum

In just one week, 7 children died in water in Ukraine. And since the beginning of the year, this figure has already reached 31, the SES noted.