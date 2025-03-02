Invaders hit a shuttle bus in Kherson with a drone again: there are victims
In the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, a Russian drone attacked a bus at a bus stop. The attack killed one person and injured six others, including three with mine-blast injuries.
On March 2, the Russian Armed Forces attacked public transport in Kherson from a drone. The strike killed one person and wounded 6 others, UNN reports, citing the information of Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration.
Public transportation in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson was attacked by Russian military forces using a drone.
The enemy attacked a shuttle bus at a bus stop in Dniprovsky district. According to preliminary data, there is one dead and 6 wounded.
Later, he added that three victims of the enemy drone attack were taken to a shuttle bus in the Dniprovsky district of the city.
Men aged 56 and 72 and a 66-year-old woman sustained mine-blast injuries. They are currently undergoing further examination.
