Invaders attacked Chernihiv region: private houses and civilian infrastructure damaged in two districts of the region

According to the RMA, Russian terrorists attacked Koryukivka and Novhorod-Siversky districts during the day, using air bombs, attack drones and artillery.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to the press service of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration.

Yesterday and tonight, Russians attacked Koryukivka and Novhorod-Siversky districts. They attacked with bombs, attack drones and artillery.

Hungary is trying to remove Russian oligarchs from sanctions: who is on the list

According to official reports, the attack damaged private homes, a multi-story building, and civilian infrastructure.

Preliminary, without casualties.

The Russian army shells Chernihiv region every day. They strike viciously - right at the homes of our people, at ordinary civilian objects, RMA emphasizes.

More than half a million cheated from wife of fallen serviceman: two residents of Sumy region are served suspicion notices