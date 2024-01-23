ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Interregional network of underground poker clubs exposed in Ukraine

Interregional network of underground poker clubs exposed in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20985 views

A network of illegal poker clubs operating under the guise of the "Sports Poker Club" and conducting illegal gambling in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa has been exposed in Ukraine. The organization had previously been investigated but resumed its activities; ongoing law enforcement measures led to the seizure of cash and property worth about UAH 5.3 million.

A group of people, under the guise of the "Sports Poker Club", conducted gambling games, during which the administration deducted a commission from the players in order to make a profit from gambling. The illegal activity was covered by permits issued by a public organization related to sports poker. The searches and seizures of the poker club network have been reported before, but the offenders have resumed their activities.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the telegram channel of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

Under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor General's Office, four persons who organized a network of underground poker clubs were served suspicion notices. (...) Law enforcement officers conducted searches at the addresses of gambling establishments in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa. 

- the statement reads.

 According to the Prosecutor General's Office, a group of people under the guise of the "Sports Poker Club" conducted gambling - a cash poker game at the expense of the game participants.

The activities of the network were as follows: during the game, the administration of the establishment deducted a commission from the players from each "bank" in favor of the gambling establishment in order to generate profit from the gambling game. The relevant actions were covered by permits issued by a public organization related to sports poker.

Investigators conducted searches at the locations of the poker clubs in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa. As a result, they seized various currencies in cash equivalent to more than UAH 1.3 million, draft accounting books, and calculations of poker income.

Image

In addition, computer equipment, mobile phones of the suspects and 38 poker tables, playing cards and chips were seized. The cash and seized property with an estimated value of over UAH 5.3 million were seized.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, in July 2023, the aforementioned network of poker clubs was already searched. About UAH 4 million in cash equivalent, draft accounting, computer equipment, bank cards, mobile phones of the suspects, 40 poker tables, etc. were seized. However, after the searches, the suspects purchased new equipment and continued to provide illegal gambling services. 

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint for the suspects is currently being decided.

In Cherkasy region, law enforcement officers liquidated a clandestine tobacco shop on the territory of a former military unit.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies

