What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
A special operation involving 30 people: Bihus.Info team reports new details of surveillance of journalists

A special operation involving 30 people: Bihus.Info team reports new details of surveillance of journalists

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Bihus.Info team reported new facts about the surveillance of journalists. They claim that at least 30 people were involved in the surveillance on the territory of the Ukrainian Village complex near Kyiv.  The journalists learned about this after a trip to the complex and analyzing information from employees, UNN reports with reference to Bihus.Info  in Telegram.

"It turned out that the situation was even more sordid than it seemed: cameras were probably installed in all the employees' hotel rooms and even in the sauna. One person booked all the employee rooms the day before we arrived and immediately after we left," the investigators said.

It is noted that team  returned to place X, the ethnographic complex "Ukrainian Village" near Kyiv, where the New Year's Eve raid and surveillance of employees took place.

The investigators report that  after talking to the staff, they were amazed at the scale of the "special operation".

"A week before we arrived, a man came to the complex and was very interested in the restaurant. Not the menu, but where the Christmas tree, speakers, and heaters are. He booked the same rooms as ours and a sauna for December 26 (the day before our arrival)," the Bihus.Info team reports.

According to their information, on December 26, the staff of the complex observed the strangest corporate event.

"30 people would stop talking every time employees entered the restaurant. Probably the same people installed cameras in our team's hotel rooms and in the sauna. Yes, the employees mentioned that they saw something similar to a fire alarm in their rooms. However, last night there were no 'alarms' in those places," the investigators said.

Bihus.Info notes that their team is mostly girls.

"Those who changed clothes, went to the shower, to the sauna. From this side, the situation looks even more vile. When we arrived, most of the "technical team" had left. And when we left the next day, a strange man called the complex and re-booked all the rooms where the team was staying. After that, only a few people arrived and took the keys to all the rooms. Probably to take the cameras," Bihus.Info reports.

Context

 The Narodna Pravda YouTube channel disseminated a video of Bihus.Info journalists allegedly using illegal substances.

The founder of the project, Denys Bihus, responded to the video and assured that such actions would result in tough personnel changes, and that everyone who works with Bihus.Info would be tested for drug use.

He also said that members of the Bihus.Info team had been under surveillance for about a year: fragments of the wiretapping were edited from several episodes, months apart.

"Radio Liberty, citing sources , reportedthat the National Police of Ukraine may open criminal proceedings for wiretapping and video recording of representatives of the Bihus.Info journalism project.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

