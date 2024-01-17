ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

SBU investigates illegal wiretapping and filming of Bihus.Info team

SBU investigates illegal wiretapping and filming of Bihus.Info team

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20828 views

The Security Service of Ukraine is investigating the illegal wiretapping and video recording of Bihus.Info representatives, and criminal proceedings have been opened.

The Security Service of Ukraine said it is investigating the circumstances of illegal wiretapping and video recording of representatives of the Bihus.Info project - criminal proceedings have been opened, UNN reports.

... criminal proceedings were opened under Article 359 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal acquisition, sale or use of special technical means of obtaining information)

- the statement said.

The SBU assures that "transparent and unimpeded work of independent and professional media is an important condition for the development of Ukraine as a democratic state.

"Such facts of surveillance should be given a legal assessment, regardless of whether or not the covert filming materials disclosed facts of possible violations of the law related to drug trafficking. This can be assessed only by law enforcement agencies in accordance with their jurisdiction," the statement said.

Context

The Narodna Pravda YouTube channel shared a video where Bihus.Info journalists allegedly use banned substances.

The founder of the project, Denys Bigus, reacted to the video and assured that the consequence of such actions will be strict personnel changes, and everyone who cooperates with Bihus.Info will pass drug tests.

In addition, he stated that the members of the Bihus.Info team had been monitored for about a year: the listening fragments were edited from several episodes, between which months had passed.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies

