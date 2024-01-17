Zelensky reacts to the fact of surveillance of journalists: any pressure is unacceptable

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the fact of surveillance of journalists and stressed that "any pressure is unacceptable," UNN reports.

...about the situation with our journalists. In particular, the fact of surveillance of journalists. The Security Service of Ukraine has launched an investigation and will find out all the circumstances. Any pressure on journalists is unacceptable," Zelensky said during his evening video address.

SBU investigates illegal wiretapping and filming of Bihus.Info team

Context

The Narodna Pravda YouTube channel has posted a video of journalists of Bihus.Info allegedly using illegal substances.

The founder of the project, Denys Bihus, responded to the video and assured that such actions would result in tough personnel changes, and that everyone who works with Bihus.Info would be tested for drug use.

He also said that members of the Bihus.Info team had been under surveillance for about a year: fragments of the wiretapping were edited from several episodes, months apart.