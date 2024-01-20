Embezzlement of strategic lands of Kyivska HPP: 12 suspects are served suspicion notices

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
10:40 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Embezzlement of strategic lands of Kyivska HPP: 12 suspects are served suspicion notices

Embezzlement of strategic lands of Kyivska HPP: 12 suspects are served suspicion notices

Kyiv  •  UNN

In the criminal proceedings over the embezzlement of strategic lands of the Kyiv HPP, 12 suspects were served with a notice of suspicion, including the former head of the State Geocadastre in Kyiv region and businessman Ihor Mazepa. The involvement of other officials in the fraud is currently under investigation.

In the criminal proceedings over the embezzlement of strategic lands of the Kyiv HPP, in which Ukrainian businessman Ihor Mazepa and his brother were detained, 12 suspects were served with a notice of suspicion. Among the suspects is one of the former heads of the Main Department of the State Geocadastre in Kyiv region. He is in custody.

Yevhen Slyota, prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office, said this on the air of the national telethon, according to UNN .

He said that the involvement of other officials in the illegal allocation of land in the area is currently being checked.

On the detention of suspects

The prosecutor explained that, according to the CPC, law enforcement agencies have the right to detain a suspect without a court order if there are reasonable grounds to believe that he or she may escape with the intent to evade criminal liability.

The investigators had sufficient grounds to believe that the suspect was aware that at the end of last year a group of people had been served with a notice of suspicion in the same proceedings. 6 of them were taken into custody, 1 person was put on the wanted list. That is why, according to the investigation, the suspect attempted to leave Ukraine on January 18

the prosecutor explained.

When the proceedings were opened

The prosecutor added that the suspects are charged with events not from 10 years ago, but from 2020-2021. The said investigation was launched in 2021 and merged with another one, which also concerns the seizure of land within the Kyiv HPP dam. The merged proceedings were automatically assigned the number of the earlier proceedings.

On bail On the amount of bail

Yevhen Slyota noted that the measure of restraint should ensure that the suspect fulfills his procedural obligations and prevent attempts to hide from the investigation, and the amount of bail should not duplicate the amount of damage.

Given that these individuals have significant financial resources and have acquired numerous movable and immovable property as a result of the criminal scheme, the court set the appropriate bail amount. The court confirmed the validity of the suspicions and risks raised by the prosecution. There is no political motivation or pressure on business in this case

the prosecutor emphasized.

Context

On January 20, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv imposed a pre-trial restraint on businessman and director of Concorde Capital investment company Igor Mazepa in the form of detention until February 27 with the possibility of bail of UAH 349 million 700 thousand.

The court also imposed a preventive measure on Mazepa's brother Yuriy in the form of detention with bail set at almost UAH 45 million.  

The case of businessman Igor Mazepa: two defendants were sent to custody19.01.24, 21:22 • 31057 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies

