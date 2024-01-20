Embezzlement of strategic lands of Kyivska HPP: 12 suspects are served suspicion notices

In the criminal proceedings over the embezzlement of strategic lands of the Kyiv HPP, in which Ukrainian businessman Ihor Mazepa and his brother were detained, 12 suspects were served with a notice of suspicion. Among the suspects is one of the former heads of the Main Department of the State Geocadastre in Kyiv region. He is in custody.

Yevhen Slyota, prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office, said this on the air of the national telethon, according to UNN .

He said that the involvement of other officials in the illegal allocation of land in the area is currently being checked.

On the detention of suspects

The prosecutor explained that, according to the CPC, law enforcement agencies have the right to detain a suspect without a court order if there are reasonable grounds to believe that he or she may escape with the intent to evade criminal liability.

The investigators had sufficient grounds to believe that the suspect was aware that at the end of last year a group of people had been served with a notice of suspicion in the same proceedings. 6 of them were taken into custody, 1 person was put on the wanted list. That is why, according to the investigation, the suspect attempted to leave Ukraine on January 18 the prosecutor explained.

When the proceedings were opened

The prosecutor added that the suspects are charged with events not from 10 years ago, but from 2020-2021. The said investigation was launched in 2021 and merged with another one, which also concerns the seizure of land within the Kyiv HPP dam. The merged proceedings were automatically assigned the number of the earlier proceedings.

On bail On the amount of bail

Yevhen Slyota noted that the measure of restraint should ensure that the suspect fulfills his procedural obligations and prevent attempts to hide from the investigation, and the amount of bail should not duplicate the amount of damage.

Given that these individuals have significant financial resources and have acquired numerous movable and immovable property as a result of the criminal scheme, the court set the appropriate bail amount. The court confirmed the validity of the suspicions and risks raised by the prosecution. There is no political motivation or pressure on business in this case the prosecutor emphasized.

Context

On January 20, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv imposed a pre-trial restraint on businessman and director of Concorde Capital investment company Igor Mazepa in the form of detention until February 27 with the possibility of bail of UAH 349 million 700 thousand.

The court also imposed a preventive measure on Mazepa's brother Yuriy in the form of detention with bail set at almost UAH 45 million.

The case of businessman Igor Mazepa: two defendants were sent to custody