The case of businessman Igor Mazepa: two defendants were sent to custody

A Kyiv court has imposed a pre-trial restraint on two defendants in the case of Ukrainian businessman Igor Mazepa, UNN reports.

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv decided to place the suspects under arrest with the possibility of bail.

As it became known to UNN, these are the suspects - Tanasiychuk and Pryshepchuk.

Addendum

The prosecutor's office requests that businessman Mazepa be arrested with bail set at UAH 700 million.

The Prosecutor General's Office noted that the detention with such a bail amount for the main person involved in the proceedings was due to the following circumstances:

status of the organizer;

detention at a customs post, which indicates an intention to leave Ukraine and possibly evade reporting to law enforcement agencies;

property status of the suspect;

the presence of other suspects who are currently wanted.

The SBI reported that the owner of the investment company Concorde Capital, Ihor Mazepa, and other defendants in the case of organizing a deal to alienate the land of critical infrastructure - Kyiv HPP, will be chosen a preventive measure today .