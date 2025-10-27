International Teddy Bear Day and Ukrainian Written Language Day: what else is celebrated on October 27

Today, October 27, marks International Teddy Bear Day and Ukrainian Writing Day. The Ukrainian people also honor the memory of Saint Nestor the Chronicler, writes UNN.

International Teddy Bear Day

Teddy bears hold a special place in the hearts of children and adults, embodying comfort, love, and nostalgia. International Teddy Bear Day is an unofficial, warm, and kind holiday that celebrates the plush symbol of childhood for many generations.

This day is celebrated on October 27, the birthday of Theodore Roosevelt, the 26th President of the United States. This is a symbolic choice of date, as Roosevelt became an integral part of the history of the creation of the teddy bear.

Day of Ukrainian Writing and Language

Language is a treasure for a nation, a living repository of the human spirit. The native language creates an invisible connection between all generations of the past and the future. Even when attempts were made to displace the Ukrainian language, the people always preserved and defended the right to speak their language.

Ukrainian poets, artists, and political figures have always tried to preserve and popularize their native language. Since 1997, the Day of Ukrainian Writing and Language has been celebrated annually in Ukraine on November 9.

Loud Louvre robbery: investigation suspects robbers had accomplices among museum staff

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage

Audiovisual archives bear witness to diverse stories, cultures, and histories of people from all over the world. These archives, which include films, radio and television programs, and other audio and video recordings, offer a rich tapestry of our shared heritage.

However, the preservation of these invaluable resources is an urgent problem, as many of them have already been lost due to neglect, decay, and lack of resources.

Commemoration of Nestor the Chronicler

This is a day to commemorate Saint Nestor the Chronicler - a follower of the creators of Slavic writing, Cyril and Methodius. He is considered the compiler of "The Tale of Bygone Years." This work is based on events contemporary to the author, archival chronicles, folk legends, and stories. Thanks to the great work of the ascetic, we discover the unfading glorious pages of the past.

Yves Klein's monochrome painting sold in France for 18.4 million euros