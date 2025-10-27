$41.900.00
October 26, 06:56 PM • 15099 views
Electricity consumption restrictions: who will be without power on October 27
October 26, 03:25 PM • 30556 views
US intelligence divided on Putin's readiness for negotiations - WSJ
October 26, 02:28 PM • 31126 views
Damage to the dam in Belgorod Oblast: 4 Russian army brigades at risk of floodingVideo
October 26, 11:39 AM • 30265 views
Rains, winds, and temperature drop: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week
Exclusive
October 26, 10:52 AM • 35041 views
Accident involving passenger and military buses: details of the incident revealed
October 26, 10:49 AM • 24184 views
Large-scale water supply crisis in Lviv: water to return within 11-12 hours
October 26, 10:21 AM • 20416 views
Enemy accumulated 200 troops in Pokrovsk, small arms battles are ongoing - General Staff
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 43361 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
October 26, 09:07 AM • 14769 views
Loud Louvre Robbery: Le Figaro Reports Arrest of Two Suspects
October 26, 08:50 AM • 14203 views
Over 3,300 marriages registered in Ukraine in a week: where most
International Teddy Bear Day and Ukrainian Written Language Day: what else is celebrated on October 27

Kyiv • UNN

 • 402 views

October 27 marks International Teddy Bear Day and Ukrainian Written Language Day, and also commemorates the Venerable Nestor the Chronicler. World Day for Audiovisual Heritage is also celebrated on this day.

International Teddy Bear Day and Ukrainian Written Language Day: what else is celebrated on October 27

Today, October 27, marks International Teddy Bear Day and Ukrainian Writing Day. The Ukrainian people also honor the memory of Saint Nestor the Chronicler, writes UNN.

International Teddy Bear Day

Teddy bears hold a special place in the hearts of children and adults, embodying comfort, love, and nostalgia. International Teddy Bear Day is an unofficial, warm, and kind holiday that celebrates the plush symbol of childhood for many generations.

This day is celebrated on October 27, the birthday of Theodore Roosevelt, the 26th President of the United States. This is a symbolic choice of date, as Roosevelt became an integral part of the history of the creation of the teddy bear.

Day of Ukrainian Writing and Language

Language is a treasure for a nation, a living repository of the human spirit. The native language creates an invisible connection between all generations of the past and the future. Even when attempts were made to displace the Ukrainian language, the people always preserved and defended the right to speak their language.

Ukrainian poets, artists, and political figures have always tried to preserve and popularize their native language. Since 1997, the Day of Ukrainian Writing and Language has been celebrated annually in Ukraine on November 9.

Loud Louvre robbery: investigation suspects robbers had accomplices among museum staff26.10.25, 11:25 • 7064 views

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage

Audiovisual archives bear witness to diverse stories, cultures, and histories of people from all over the world. These archives, which include films, radio and television programs, and other audio and video recordings, offer a rich tapestry of our shared heritage.

However, the preservation of these invaluable resources is an urgent problem, as many of them have already been lost due to neglect, decay, and lack of resources.

Commemoration of Nestor the Chronicler

This is a day to commemorate Saint Nestor the Chronicler - a follower of the creators of Slavic writing, Cyril and Methodius. He is considered the compiler of "The Tale of Bygone Years." This work is based on events contemporary to the author, archival chronicles, folk legends, and stories. Thanks to the great work of the ascetic, we discover the unfading glorious pages of the past.

Yves Klein's monochrome painting sold in France for 18.4 million euros24.10.25, 16:23 • 3948 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Society
Film
Series