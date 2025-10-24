Yves Klein's monochrome painting sold in France for 18.4 million euros

$41.900.14
48.550.18
ukenru
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 192 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 14519 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
12:17 PM • 15296 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
12:13 PM • 15041 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 25229 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 62090 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
October 24, 05:49 AM • 26778 views
Trump pressures Putin and Zelenskyy to end the war - US Ambassador to NATO
October 24, 12:17 AM • 20271 views
EU postpones decision on financing Ukraine until December - Costa
October 23, 08:21 PM • 21909 views
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Exclusive
October 23, 05:55 PM • 31873 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
5m/s
79%
740mm
Popular news
Ukraine prepares for weather contrasts: rain on Saturday and warming on SundayOctober 24, 07:11 AM • 33870 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhotoOctober 24, 07:30 AM • 39135 views
Committed sexual abuse against students and filmed child pornography: a teacher will be tried in Kyiv regionOctober 24, 07:48 AM • 37436 views
"Coalition of the Willing" gathers in London to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine: what will be discussedOctober 24, 07:50 AM • 40545 views
Colombian mercenaries in the Russian army ordered to shoot women and children: GUR interceptionVideo09:56 AM • 27579 views
Publications
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 14491 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto11:40 AM • 17568 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhoto11:32 AM • 18299 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 62078 views
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhotoOctober 23, 02:10 PM • 59233 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Oleh Kiper
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zhytomyr Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"12:41 PM • 4914 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhoto09:50 AM • 20651 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhotoOctober 24, 07:30 AM • 39372 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 30323 views
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: detailsOctober 23, 01:31 PM • 34315 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Facebook
Su-34
Film

Yves Klein's monochrome painting sold in France for 18.4 million euros

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1108 views

A painting by the famous artist Klein was sold in France for over 18 million euros. The painting has no images or landscapes; it is entirely monochrome, featuring a blue color patented by the artist.

Yves Klein's monochrome painting sold in France for 18.4 million euros

The painting "California" by French avant-garde artist Yves Klein was sold for 18.4 million euros – a new record for the artist's works sold in France. The auction took place at Christie's, where blue once again became the most expensive shade in the world, France24 reports, according to UNN.

Details

At the auction in Paris, collectors competed for one of the most famous experiments of the 20th century – a monochrome blue painting created by Yves Klein in 1961. The canvas, almost four meters wide and about two meters high, became the most expensive of his works that had previously been in a private collection.

The painting "California" is considered the pinnacle of Klein's creative search, who sought to convey "the pure energy of color" without figures or narratives. The artist himself claimed that each of his monochromes has its own "essence and breath," even if at first glance all canvases seem identical.

Part. Picasso painting worth 600,000 euros disappears en route to exhibition in Spain

The artist created this work shortly before his first trip to the USA, where he presented his exhibitions in New York and Los Angeles. In the canvas, Klein uses his signature shade "International Klein Blue" – a rich ultramarine that he patented by mixing pigment with synthetic resin and a matte substance. This color became his artistic signature and a recognizable symbol of the new aesthetics of the 1960s.

The surface of the painting is covered with small stones, creating the effect of a seabed texture. 

As if the viewer is looking into the depths of the ocean, where color ceases to be just color – it becomes space 

– noted the auction curators.

Yves Klein, who passed away at the age of 34, left behind few works, but his influence on contemporary art is enormous. It was he who transformed color into an independent object of contemplation – without plot, line, or form.

His previous auction record was set in 2013, when a sculpture of blue sponges resembling a flower sold for $22 million at Sotheby's in New York.

Part. Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale sparked an international scandal

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the World
Trend
Brand
Meteorite
France 24
New York City
Paris
France
United States
Los Angeles