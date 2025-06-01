$41.530.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

International Day of Water Body Cleanup and Local Industry Workers: What is being celebrated today

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 744 views

Ukraine celebrates the Day of Local Industry Workers and the International Day of Water Body Cleanup. Also today is World Parents' and Milk Day, and Cancer Survivor Day.

International Day of Water Body Cleanup and Local Industry Workers: What is being celebrated today

Today, June 1, is the Day of Local Industry Workers and the International Day of Water Body Cleaning, reports UNN.

Day of Local Industry Workers

Every year on the first Sunday of June, Ukraine celebrates the professional holiday - Day of Local Industry Workers. This year - June 1.

Local industry plays a key role in the development of Ukrainian regions and ensuring employment. The activities of local enterprises in this difficult time due to the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, provides people with jobs and supports the economy.

The head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko reported the other day that in January - April 2025, it was the enterprises of the processing industry and wholesale and retail trade that provided the largest share of revenues to the Consolidated Budget of Ukraine. Each industry has 17.2%.

International Day of Water Body Cleaning

This environmental holiday is celebrated on the first Sunday of June. This year - June 1.

The celebration of this day has been taking place since 1995. This day is intended to draw attention to the problem of pollution of the planet's water resources. On this day, divers and initiative youth in different countries are engaged in cleaning water bodies and coastlines.

Damages from pollution of the Seim and Desna amounted to UAH 405 million12.09.24, 06:17 • 35815 views

International Cancer Survivors Day

National Cancer Survivors Day is a touching and inspiring annual celebration of life held by the National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation. It is also a call for further research, increased resources and public awareness to improve the lives of cancer survivors.

National Cancer Survivors Day was first announced by Merril Hastings at the Second National Assembly of the National Coalition for Cancer Control in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on November 20, 1987.

The first National Cancer Survivors Day was held on June 5, 1988. It is celebrated annually on the first Sunday of June.

The increase in cancer mortality among women in the Middle East and North Africa has been linked to warming - study 27.05.25, 11:08 • 2614 views

Global Day of Parents

Global Day of Parents, established by the General Assembly in 2012, provides an opportunity to thank all parents for their "selfless dedication to children and their lifelong sacrifice for the sake of developing these relationships."

Parenting is a common heritage and a shared value of all people, regardless of where they live or what ethnic group they come from. Global Day of Parents is a time to highlight this fact and promote the principles of good parenting around the world.

World Milk Day

The world first raised a glass for World Milk Day in 2001. Since then, this annual event has been celebrated in more than 40 countries, and the number continues to grow. Each country honors milk in its own way, but the common theme remains: the power of milk and the dairy industry.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations established World Milk Day in 2001. Since a number of countries were already celebrating National Milk Day around June 1, this date was chosen.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society
New Mexico
Ruslan Kravchenko
United Nations
Ukraine
