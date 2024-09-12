Damages from pollution of the Seim and Desna amounted to UAH 405 million

Damage from pollution of the Seim and Desna rivers amounted to 405 million hryvnias, but the situation is gradually improving. This was announced by the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslana Hrynchuk during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

According to her, the pollution of the Seim River has already passed, and the situation is stabilizing. As for the Desna River, the pollution process is slowing down - the contaminated waters will reach Kyiv region on September 14-16, not September 10-11, as previously predicted.

The minister also assured that water utilities, including Kyivvodokanal, have the necessary resources to overcome the consequences of pollution, and that treatment facilities will be able to ensure proper water quality.

“It is worth noting that pollution is not recorded in Kyiv region. On those sections of the Desna River in Chernihiv Oblast where pollution is recorded, it is no longer as uniform as it was at the beginning, and is recorded rather sporadically. Unfortunately, we do record losses, about UAH 405 million as of today,” said Hrynchuk.

