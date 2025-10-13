International companies paid UAH 10.6 billion in "Google tax" this year
Kyiv • UNN
In the first nine months of this year, international non-resident companies paid UAH 10.6 billion in "Google tax." This is UAH 2.5 billion more than in the same period of 2024, and the number of taxpayers increased by 13.
International companies in Ukraine have already paid UAH 10.6 billion in "Google tax" in 9 months, the State Tax Service reported on Monday, writes UNN.
Details
"In the nine months of this year, international non-resident companies that provide electronic services to individuals in the customs territory of Ukraine paid UAH 10.6 billion of the so-called 'Google tax'," said acting head of the STS Lesya Karnaukh.
"We are seeing positive dynamics compared to the corresponding period of 2024: the number of registered taxpayers increased by 13, and the amount of tax liabilities increased by UAH 2.5 billion," she added.
The largest taxpayers this year are Apple, Google, Valve, Meta, Sony, Etsy, Netflix, Wargaming, Bolt, OpenAI, Ebay, etc.
In total, since January 1, 2022, 141 VAT payers among non-resident individuals providing electronic services to individuals have been registered in Ukraine.
Addition
The STS noted that the obligation to register arises if the total amount of supplies exceeds UAH 1,000,000 within the last 12 months.