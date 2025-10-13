International companies paid UAH 10.6 billion in "Google tax" this year

$41.600.10
48.110.10
ukenru
Exclusive
08:59 AM • 4234 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
07:59 AM • 8142 views
Nighttime "cotton" in Crimea: SBU and SSO drones hit an oil terminal and a number of power substationsVideo
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 16374 views
Investing in the brain: why sports for a child's intellect are more important than they seem
07:11 AM • 14148 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia again attacked energy infrastructure, emergency blackouts affected 7 regions
06:07 AM • 13001 views
Gold hits record high amid renewed US-China tensions
04:29 AM • 17970 views
"An evening of tears, an evening of joy": Netanyahu declared victory in the war but warned of challenges
October 12, 05:52 PM • 34588 views
Ukraine has chosen its representative for Junior Eurovision 2025: who will go to GeorgiaPhoto
October 12, 04:23 PM • 43003 views
"If Russia does not come to the negotiating table, it will pay for it" - Macron after a conversation with ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
October 12, 02:28 PM • 66178 views
A week of big changes: astro-forecast for October 13-19
October 12, 12:27 PM • 37078 views
Ukrainian military liberated Mali Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast from occupiersVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
4.8m/s
62%
750mm
Popular news
Universities in Russia recruit youth from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - CNSOctober 13, 12:48 AM • 22890 views
Trump becomes one of the largest private Bitcoin holders in the US - ForbesOctober 13, 01:52 AM • 24331 views
Financial incentives don't work: Russia cannot compensate for losses in the war against Ukraine - ISWOctober 13, 02:25 AM • 15099 views
Enemy losses per day: over a thousand soldiers, 3 tanks and 21 artillery systems will no longer help the Russians04:14 AM • 18223 views
Odesa region suffered a massive drone attack by Russia: there is one injured and large-scale firesPhotoVideo05:19 AM • 31670 views
Publications
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
08:59 AM • 4236 views
Investing in the brain: why sports for a child's intellect are more important than they seem
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 16375 views
A week of big changes: astro-forecast for October 13-19
Exclusive
October 12, 02:28 PM • 66178 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideoOctober 11, 04:00 PM • 110585 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know October 11, 02:06 PM • 119768 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Kaya Kallas
Olena Sosedka
Ihor Terekhov
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Israel
China
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 33228 views
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot RobbieOctober 10, 11:09 AM • 65057 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideoOctober 10, 10:04 AM • 68521 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhotoOctober 10, 09:18 AM • 69721 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 135767 views
Actual
Financial Times
The Guardian
Fox News
Shahed-136
Brent Crude

International companies paid UAH 10.6 billion in "Google tax" this year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 644 views

In the first nine months of this year, international non-resident companies paid UAH 10.6 billion in "Google tax." This is UAH 2.5 billion more than in the same period of 2024, and the number of taxpayers increased by 13.

International companies paid UAH 10.6 billion in "Google tax" this year

International companies in Ukraine have already paid UAH 10.6 billion in "Google tax" in 9 months, the State Tax Service reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"In the nine months of this year, international non-resident companies that provide electronic services to individuals in the customs territory of Ukraine paid UAH 10.6 billion of the so-called 'Google tax'," said acting head of the STS Lesya Karnaukh.

"We are seeing positive dynamics compared to the corresponding period of 2024: the number of registered taxpayers increased by 13, and the amount of tax liabilities increased by UAH 2.5 billion," she added.

The largest taxpayers this year are Apple, Google, Valve, Meta, Sony, Etsy, Netflix, Wargaming, Bolt, OpenAI, Ebay, etc.

In total, since January 1, 2022, 141 VAT payers among non-resident individuals providing electronic services to individuals have been registered in Ukraine.

Addition

The STS noted that the obligation to register arises if the total amount of supplies exceeds UAH 1,000,000 within the last 12 months.

Julia Shramko

Economy
State Tax Service of Ukraine
OpenAI
Ukraine
Apple Inc.
Netflix
Google