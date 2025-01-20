ukenru
Instagram launches its own video editor to replace CapCut: what is known

Instagram launches its own video editor to replace CapCut: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25391 views

Instagram announced a new free app called Edits for video editing with features like subtitles, filters, and analytics. The launch is planned for February-March 2024, and pre-orders are already available for iOS.

Instagram announced the Edits app for video editing, which is intended to be an alternative to the Chinese CapCut. The launch is planned for February, and the features of automatic subtitles, filters, and analytics will be free. Reported by UNN with reference to Mashable.

Instagram introduced Edits - a free video editing app that is very similar to CapCut.

On Sunday, Instagram head Adam Mosseri posted a video on Threads where he called Edits a "comprehensive set of creative tools" and briefly talked about its planned features.

There will be a special tab for inspiration, another one for tracking your early ideas, a much better camera that I used to record this video, all the editing tools you'd expect, the ability to share drafts with friends and other creators, and if you decide to share your videos on Instagram, powerful analytics on how those videos perform

- Mosseri wrote.

Although the Edits page on the iOS App Store states that the app's launch is expected on March 13, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said it may appear as early as February. Pre-orders for iOS are already open, and the option will become available on Android "in the near future". Mosseri noted that the first version of Edits will be limited in functionality and urged users to be patient.

According to information on the iOS App Store, Edits will allow recording videos up to 10 minutes long with the ability to adjust resolution and frame rate. The app will also offer editing tools, including automatic subtitling, video filters, voice effects, background noise removal, and AI-powered animation to "bring images to life". Additionally, the app will have a dashboard for tracking the performance of videos on Instagram.

Ukrainian team wins NASA hackathon: what is known about the development

The announcement of Edits has sparked discussion due to its similarity to the popular CapCut app from ByteDance. This is particularly relevant as CapCut was removed from US app stores as part of a ban targeting apps associated with "foreign adversaries", including TikTok. Mosseri indirectly referenced these events, noting that "there's a lot of change in the world right now" and that Edits will be useful for users creating videos for various platforms, not just Instagram.

Recall

In the social network Instagram, the appearance of the profile grid will change. From now on, posts will be displayed as rectangles, not squares as before.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Technologies
tiktokTikTok
chinaChina
instagramInstagram

