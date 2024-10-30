Information on weapons will be available in Diia by the end of January - Ministry of Internal Affairs
Kyiv • UNN
By the end of January, the Diia app will allow users to view information about their own weapons. The digital permit will completely replace the paper document.
By the end of January, the Diia app is expected to launch a feature that will allow Ukrainian citizens to see information about their weapons. Deputy Interior Minister Leonid Tymchenko said this during a telethon, UNN reports.
Today we are approaching the implementation of this project. We plan to implement this function by the end of January, or even sooner, and information about weapons will be transferred to Diia. Every citizen will be able to see their weapons
According to him, the permit that will be in Diia or the one available in the Single Citizen's Office will completely replace the "permit-book".
Recall
Earlier, UNN reported that the Diia app will allow users to view information about weapons. Also, users will be able to order a digital extract from the Unified Register of Weapons, which will help to monitor the validity of the permit in time.
