Ministry of Defense on alleged hacking of Reserve+: the app does not store any user data
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has responded to the alleged hacking of the Reserve+ app and support chatbots. The agency emphasizes that user data is transmitted encrypted, and the fake Telegram bot has been removed.
The Ministry of Defense responded to reports of a possible hacking of Reserve+ or technical support chatbots and assured that it did not affect the security of the application. The ministry emphasized that all user data is transferred to the Oberig registry exclusively in encrypted form, UNN reports.
According to the agency, in May, when the Reserve+ app was launched, technical support was provided through several popular platforms, including Telegram, which was a common practice for many services at the time. This was the initial stage of work, during which the team ensured the availability of support in different environments.
"After analyzing the risks of using Telegram for technical support, we abandoned this channel because we could not guarantee the security of data within this platform. The chatbot was removed from the app, and the bot's alpha name was also removed. However, this created an opportunity for pro-Russian fraudulent groups to use the former alpha name to create a new fake bot.
As soon as we discovered the distribution of third-party files through this fake bot, we immediately contacted Telegram with a request to remove it, and the bot was destroyed. It is no longer possible to create an account using the link provided," the statement said.
The Ministry of Defense emphasized that this did not affect the security of the Reserve+ application. All user data is transferred to the Oberig registry in an encrypted form only. Reserve+ itself does not store any user data.
A team of security specialists works around the clock to ensure complete information security and user data safety.
"Currently, our specialists are also in constant contact directly with users who have filed complaints and are promptly resolving these issues," the statement said.
The Ministry of Defense emphasized that it does not provide technical support via the Telegram messenger. Any accounts or chatbots with a similar name are fake.
