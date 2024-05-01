Information about the resignation of Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is not true - CPJ

The information about the resignation of Defense and Infrastructure Ministers Rustem Umerov and Oleksandr Kubrakov is fake. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, UNN reports.

Details

According to the CPJ, the Ukrainian media are spreading information about the alleged resignation of Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and his appointment as Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine to replace Oleksandr Kubrakov

"The Center has verified the information with the relevant structures and notes that this information is not true. It is important to work very carefully with information related to the Defense Forces. The security of the state depends on it," the CPC said.

Context

Today, Yuriy Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.net, posted on his Facebook page that, according to the publication's sources, the Presidential Office is preparing the resignation of Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov. The current Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is to be appointed in his place.

"The reason for the resignation is the gradual cleansing by the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, of all the leaders who have the right to visit Zelensky on their own, directly without approval from Yermak. Yermak began active efforts to discredit Kubrakov after the conflict over the dismissal of Defense Minister Reznikov. Kubrakov was applying for this position, but Yermak believes that controlling the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Foreign Affairs is his exclusive sphere of influence, and only people he controls should be appointed there," Butusov wrote.

He noted that it is planned to appoint a military man to the post of Defense Minister.

Recall

Rustem Umerov was appointed by the Verkhovna Rada to the post of Defense Minister in August last year, replacing Oleksiy Reznikov.