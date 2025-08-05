Information about the encirclement of the Defense Forces in Pokrovsk is not true - General Staff

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction; information about the encirclement of Ukrainian troops in Pokrovsk is not true. This was stated by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back Russian occupiers around the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration. For more than a year, the enemy has been trying in vain to dislodge our troops from this area. At the same time, some resources are spreading information about the alleged encirclement of our units in Pokrovsk. This is absolutely not true," the statement reads.

The General Staff noted that the Russian army is conducting offensive operations northeast of Pokrovsk, attempting to cut off the logistics of Ukrainian troops, but despite significant efforts and continuous assaults, the enemy has no success.

"Russian soldiers only find their death around Pokrovsk. The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has taken appropriate measures to strengthen the stability of our defense in this direction," the General Staff added.

Recall

In total, since the beginning of this day, 113 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The occupiers used 1,531 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,108 shellings of Ukrainian troop positions.

