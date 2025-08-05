Information about the encirclement of the Defense Forces in Pokrovsk is not true - General Staff

$41.790.03
48.350.70
ukenru
Exclusive
04:09 PM • 45542 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 02:18 PM • 44478 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
August 5, 12:15 PM • 107442 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
August 5, 10:48 AM • 69583 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
August 5, 10:24 AM • 134607 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
August 5, 10:08 AM • 61186 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
August 5, 09:54 AM • 47091 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
August 5, 06:28 AM • 41652 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
August 5, 05:35 AM • 123602 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 135155 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
0m/s
65%
751mm
Popular news
Budanov: “If an intelligence officer needs to have sex with a prostitute for the sake of the mission – I see no problem with that”August 5, 12:02 PM • 38720 views
Denmark, Norway, and Sweden will finance the second US support package for Ukraine worth $500 million - NATOAugust 5, 12:12 PM • 29227 views
Zelenskyy announced five important changes in the Defense Forces: what it's aboutAugust 5, 01:25 PM • 7718 views
Zelenskyy called Trump. They talked about ending the warAugust 5, 02:30 PM • 83391 views
In Odesa region, a man shot a police officer during a document check: he faces life imprisonment05:03 PM • 8530 views
Publications
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
04:09 PM • 45539 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?PhotoAugust 5, 12:15 PM • 107437 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr regionAugust 5, 10:45 AM • 121240 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhotoAugust 5, 10:24 AM • 134603 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energizeAugust 5, 05:35 AM • 123599 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Italy
Kharkiv
Rome
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 69425 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 90472 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 81718 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 84634 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 385432 views
Actual
Financial Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Mi-8
The New York Times
Pistol

Information about the encirclement of the Defense Forces in Pokrovsk is not true - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 770 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the information about the encirclement of Ukrainian troops in Pokrovsk is not true. Russian troops are trying to cut off logistics, but are not succeeding.

Information about the encirclement of the Defense Forces in Pokrovsk is not true - General Staff

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction; information about the encirclement of Ukrainian troops in Pokrovsk is not true. This was stated by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back Russian occupiers around the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration. For more than a year, the enemy has been trying in vain to dislodge our troops from this area. At the same time, some resources are spreading information about the alleged encirclement of our units in Pokrovsk. This is absolutely not true," the statement reads.

The General Staff noted that the Russian army is conducting offensive operations northeast of Pokrovsk, attempting to cut off the logistics of Ukrainian troops, but despite significant efforts and continuous assaults, the enemy has no success.

"Russian soldiers only find their death around Pokrovsk. The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has taken appropriate measures to strengthen the stability of our defense in this direction," the General Staff added.

Recall

In total, since the beginning of this day, 113 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The occupiers used 1,531 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,108 shellings of Ukrainian troop positions.

It is important that Moscow has begun to heed world pressure, the threat of tougher sanctions for the war - Zelenskyy05.08.25, 21:41 • 1262 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine