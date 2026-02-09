$43.050.09
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
07:43 AM • 19303 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 25603 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 42872 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 43695 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 38122 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 37145 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 26291 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 17877 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 13356 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
Information about "mass poisonings with an unknown substance" in Poltava region is not true - State Emergency Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 276 views

Information about mass poisonings with an unknown substance in Poltava region is false. According to updated information, these are cases of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Information about "mass poisonings with an unknown substance" in Poltava region is not true - State Emergency Service

The State Emergency Service refutes "mass poisonings with an unknown substance" in Poltava region, writes UNN.

The information circulating in various Telegram channels about "mass poisonings with an unknown substance" in Poltava region is not true and is presented without confirmed details. According to updated information from medics, these are cases of carbon monoxide poisoning.

- reported the State Emergency Service.

The State Emergency Service emphasized that the causes of people's deteriorating health can be various and are established only after appropriate checks and laboratory tests in medical institutions. They also urged to "rely exclusively on full official reports from the Ministry of Health, the State Emergency Service, and regional military administrations in order not to spread panic and disinformation."

Fatal carbon monoxide poisoning near Kyiv due to a generator in the basement28.12.25, 12:43 • 19310 views

Julia Shramko

Society
Russian propaganda
Poltava Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine