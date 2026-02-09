Information about "mass poisonings with an unknown substance" in Poltava region is not true - State Emergency Service

The State Emergency Service refutes "mass poisonings with an unknown substance" in Poltava region, writes UNN.

The information circulating in various Telegram channels about "mass poisonings with an unknown substance" in Poltava region is not true and is presented without confirmed details. According to updated information from medics, these are cases of carbon monoxide poisoning. - reported the State Emergency Service.

The State Emergency Service emphasized that the causes of people's deteriorating health can be various and are established only after appropriate checks and laboratory tests in medical institutions. They also urged to "rely exclusively on full official reports from the Ministry of Health, the State Emergency Service, and regional military administrations in order not to spread panic and disinformation."

