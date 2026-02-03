Infant with tuberculosis and two-year-old with burns: seven children removed from large family in Lviv region

In a large family in the Lviv region, law enforcement officers recorded severe consequences of improper child care, as a result of which all seven minors were temporarily removed and placed in safe conditions. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

It is noted that a 6-month-old boy was taken to the hospital with seizures, influenza A, and acquired tuberculosis. A few days later, his two-year-old brother suffered burns to his head, eye, and ear after spilling boiling water on himself when his parents were absent.

The older children independently sought help from a neighbor, who called paramedics.

Currently, both boys are in a Lviv hospital and are receiving the necessary medical care.

The Zhovkva District Prosecutor's Office informed the mother of suspicion of malicious failure to fulfill her duties regarding child care, which led to severe consequences. An investigation into the father's actions and possible violations by social services is also underway.

Law enforcement officers established that the living conditions of the children were dangerous to their life and health. In this regard, the prosecutor's office and the police initiated the temporary removal of all seven children and placed them in a specialized institution.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. It is being conducted by the Lviv District Police.

Recall

Law enforcement officers are investigating improper child care in an orphanage in the Donetsk region, where a child died in 2022. Two nurses left the pupils unsupervised, one of whom suffocated the other.