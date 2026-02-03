Infant with tuberculosis and two-year-old with burns: seven children removed from large family in Lviv region

$42.970.16
50.910.12
ukenru
11:49 AM • 6438 views
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 10882 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
11:19 AM • 6810 views
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of FinancePhoto
09:22 AM • 16775 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 28490 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
08:20 AM • 28935 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
February 3, 07:02 AM • 26949 views
Russia attacked CHPPs and TPPs at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
February 3, 05:28 AM • 28759 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capitalPhotoVideo
February 2, 11:51 PM • 33966 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 43309 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−11°
0.8m/s
68%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
AFU eliminated 760 occupiers and over 50 artillery systems within a dayPhotoFebruary 3, 04:49 AM • 16061 views
In Zaporizhzhia region, occupiers conducted mass inspections and interrogations of their own employees due to data leaksFebruary 3, 05:15 AM • 9596 views
Vinnytsia region suffered a massive attack from Russia: critical infrastructure was hit and power outages occurredFebruary 3, 06:15 AM • 14756 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 47375 views
Kharkiv's leading thermal power plant severely damaged, restoration impossible - city council deputy09:06 AM • 23112 views
Publications
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 47620 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 60771 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 45940 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elitesFebruary 2, 03:28 PM • 49506 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 129354 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denys Shmyhal
Fedir Venislavskyi
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
Dnipro
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhoto11:58 AM • 4128 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 26640 views
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideoFebruary 2, 04:54 PM • 27378 views
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their careerVideoFebruary 2, 04:01 PM • 26694 views
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearingVideoFebruary 2, 03:14 PM • 25265 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Technology
Shahed-136
Financial Times

Infant with tuberculosis and two-year-old with burns: seven children removed from large family in Lviv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

In the Lviv region, law enforcement officers removed seven children from a large family due to improper care. A 6-month-old boy was hospitalized with tuberculosis, and his two-year-old brother suffered burns from boiling water.

Infant with tuberculosis and two-year-old with burns: seven children removed from large family in Lviv region

In a large family in the Lviv region, law enforcement officers recorded severe consequences of improper child care, as a result of which all seven minors were temporarily removed and placed in safe conditions. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

It is noted that a 6-month-old boy was taken to the hospital with seizures, influenza A, and acquired tuberculosis. A few days later, his two-year-old brother suffered burns to his head, eye, and ear after spilling boiling water on himself when his parents were absent.

The older children independently sought help from a neighbor, who called paramedics.

Currently, both boys are in a Lviv hospital and are receiving the necessary medical care.

The Zhovkva District Prosecutor's Office informed the mother of suspicion of malicious failure to fulfill her duties regarding child care, which led to severe consequences. An investigation into the father's actions and possible violations by social services is also underway.

Law enforcement officers established that the living conditions of the children were dangerous to their life and health. In this regard, the prosecutor's office and the police initiated the temporary removal of all seven children and placed them in a specialized institution.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. It is being conducted by the Lviv District Police.

Recall

Law enforcement officers are investigating improper child care in an orphanage in the Donetsk region, where a child died in 2022. Two nurses left the pupils unsupervised, one of whom suffocated the other.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Donetsk Oblast
Lviv