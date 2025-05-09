$41.510.07
India suspends IPL tournament due to escalating conflict with Pakistan - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2022 views

The Indian Premier League cricket tournament has been suspended due to the escalation of the conflict between India and Pakistan. The decision was made after a match in Dharamshala was stopped due to hostilities.

India suspends IPL tournament due to escalating conflict with Pakistan - FT

The Indian Premier League (IPL), the world's most profitable cricket tournament, has been temporarily suspended due to the escalation of the conflict between India and Pakistan. This was reported by the Financial Times, writes UNN.

Details

According to reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has postponed the short format T20 competition for one week due to the "concerns and sentiments" of IPL franchises and players.

According to the BCCI statement, the new schedule will be announced after further assessment of the security situation in consultation with government agencies.

The decision was made after a match in Dharamshala, a town in the Himalayan foothills, was halted due to fighting that broke out on the border this week.

On Thursday, the IPL moved a match to Ahmedabad in Gujarat "due to logistical issues".

The IPL cricket season in India, which began on March 22, was scheduled to run until May 25. The IPL was last partially suspended in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the matches were then moved to the United Arab Emirates.

On Friday, the Pakistan Cricket Board also announced that its domestic T20 tournament, the Pakistan Super League, will move its final eight matches of the season to the UAE.

Pakistan attacked three military bases in northern India08.05.25, 21:45 • 37433 views

The PCB decided to move the remaining matches to the UAE so that both local and foreign cricketers... could be saved from possible reckless attacks by India.

- said PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

The suspension of the IPL, which is valued at over $6 billion, could be a blow to the media business of India's most valuable company, Reliance Industries.

The conglomerate, owned by Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, acquired exclusive rights to broadcast the IPL after Reliance's entertainment division merged with Disney's Indian assets last year.

Karan Taurani, an analyst at Elara Capital in Mumbai, estimated that the shutdown could result in a 30-40% loss of broadcasting revenue.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that schools are closing in the border areas of India amid the escalation of the armed confrontation with Pakistan, and air raid sirens are sounding in many cities.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SportsNews of the World
Financial Times
India
Pakistan
