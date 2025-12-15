India reduces Russian oil imports as authorities tighten controls to comply with Western sanctions

$42.190.08
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 1804 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
12:05 PM • 7462 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
11:20 AM • 12840 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
10:16 AM • 15881 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
09:35 AM • 17495 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
December 15, 07:53 AM • 19195 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
December 15, 07:40 AM • 18129 views
US-Ukraine talks in Berlin: WSJ learns of difficulties and disagreements
December 15, 06:29 AM • 18836 views
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
December 14, 09:34 PM • 24537 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
December 14, 08:56 PM • 33434 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Moscow attacked by drones: explosions heard, local airports suspended operationsDecember 15, 04:27 AM • 11465 views
Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife found dead with stab woundsDecember 15, 04:45 AM • 21020 views
Giant sinkholes resembling biblical prophecies are appearing en masse in TurkeyPhotoDecember 15, 05:02 AM • 26884 views
Ukrainian couple attacked on a tram in Poland for "speaking their native language": two attackers detained09:49 AM • 12727 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhoto11:52 AM • 10977 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 1804 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice01:34 PM • 1456 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhoto11:52 AM • 11266 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 73313 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 89804 views
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 19949 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 37302 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 38738 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 43225 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 77961 views
India reduces Russian oil imports as authorities tighten controls to comply with Western sanctions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

India is reducing Russian oil imports to 800,000 barrels per day this month. This is due to tighter controls to comply with Western sanctions and attempts to conclude a trade deal with the United States.

India reduces Russian oil imports as authorities tighten controls to comply with Western sanctions
Photo: AP

India expects a significant reduction in Russian oil imports this month to about 800,000 barrels per day. This happened after Indian officials tightened internal checks and controls at ports and banks to ensure compliance with Western restrictions. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Officials noted that tighter controls have been introduced in recent weeks. According to their data, in November, India bought about 1.9 million barrels of Russian oil per day, while forecasts for this month were higher. The tightening of controls concerns the so-called "shadow fleet tankers" and payments. The Ministry of Shipping requires additional certificates of origin and registration data.

Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy13.12.25, 17:26 • 79323 views

These steps by New Delhi come amid attempts to conclude a broader trade agreement with the United States, which previously imposed tariffs on Indian goods, partly as punishment for buying Russian oil.

According to officials, all Indian refineries, except for Nayara Energy Ltd., which is supported by Rosneft, have reduced imports from Russia. Tighter controls are forcing traders and refineries to look for workarounds for sanctioned barrels, while crude oil not subject to restrictions continues to flow.

EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"15.12.25, 13:20 • 12845 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine