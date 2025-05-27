India approves development of its own stealth fighter amid rising tensions with Pakistan - Reuters

$41.570.06
Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 32364 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
11:19 AM • 37757 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 57080 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 114625 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 196283 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 172800 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 176436 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 162810 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 114263 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 99949 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Popular news

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 82332 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 67626 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 60650 views

A powerful explosion occurred at a chemical plant in China: a pillar of smoke rose into the sky

12:27 PM • 31366 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

02:30 PM • 22373 views
Publications

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

03:12 PM • 19439 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

02:30 PM • 22625 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

01:16 PM • 32364 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 160172 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 549876 views
UNN Lite

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

04:05 PM • 7212 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 60820 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 67795 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 82490 views

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

May 26, 04:12 PM • 63205 views
India approves development of its own stealth fighter amid rising tensions with Pakistan - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 908 views

India has approved the AMCA project - this will be the first fifth-generation aircraft based on Indian technologies. The development is necessary to increase the country's defense capabilities.

India approves development of its own stealth fighter amid rising tensions with Pakistan - Reuters

Indian authorities have given the "green light" to an ambitious program to create a domestic stealth fighter. The new combat aircraft is expected to increase defense capabilities in the face of the growing threat from Pakistan, writes UNN, citing Reuters.

Details

This is a multi-billion dollar project to develop the fifth-generation AMCA fighter (Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft), which is to be equipped with stealth technology and modern electronics.

India will cooperate with a domestic firm under the stealth fighter program, and companies can apply on their own or as joint ventures.

- the country's defense ministry said in a statement.

The first prototypes of the stealth fighter are planned to be manufactured within the next few years, after which testing and gradual integration into the air force arsenal will begin.

Additionally

Key characteristics of the new Indian AMCA fighter: 

  • reduced radar signature;
    • supersonic speed;
      • multi-role armament capable of providing effective action in air combat and strikes against ground targets.

        Reference

        India already has experience in the production of combat aircraft - in particular, we are talking about the Tejas fighter, which is operated by the country's Air Force. However, AMCA will be the first full-fledged project to create a fifth-generation aircraft based on Indian technologies. 

        Let us remind you

        Tensions between India and Pakistan periodically escalate, especially over territorial disputes in the Kashmir region.

        The military-political leadership of India has repeatedly stressed the need to modernize the armed forces to deter external threats. 

        Drone battles between India and Pakistan open a new chapter in the arms race - Reuters27.05.25, 10:30 • 3742 views

        Andrey Kulik

        Andrey Kulik

        News of the World
        Reuters
        India
        Pakistan
