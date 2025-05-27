India approves development of its own stealth fighter amid rising tensions with Pakistan - Reuters

Indian authorities have given the "green light" to an ambitious program to create a domestic stealth fighter. The new combat aircraft is expected to increase defense capabilities in the face of the growing threat from Pakistan, writes UNN, citing Reuters.

Details

This is a multi-billion dollar project to develop the fifth-generation AMCA fighter (Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft), which is to be equipped with stealth technology and modern electronics.

India will cooperate with a domestic firm under the stealth fighter program, and companies can apply on their own or as joint ventures. - the country's defense ministry said in a statement.

The first prototypes of the stealth fighter are planned to be manufactured within the next few years, after which testing and gradual integration into the air force arsenal will begin.

Additionally

Key characteristics of the new Indian AMCA fighter:

reduced radar signature;

supersonic speed;

multi-role armament capable of providing effective action in air combat and strikes against ground targets.

Reference

India already has experience in the production of combat aircraft - in particular, we are talking about the Tejas fighter, which is operated by the country's Air Force. However, AMCA will be the first full-fledged project to create a fifth-generation aircraft based on Indian technologies.

Let us remind you

Tensions between India and Pakistan periodically escalate, especially over territorial disputes in the Kashmir region.

The military-political leadership of India has repeatedly stressed the need to modernize the armed forces to deter external threats.

