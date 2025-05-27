Drone battles between India and Pakistan open a new chapter in the arms race - Reuters

$41.570.06
47.300.30
ukenru
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 41189 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 126706 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 114517 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 131723 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 138531 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 99679 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 96253 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 87575 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 82347 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 86829 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
0m/s
86%
747mm
Popular news

Germany has not changed the restrictions on the range of strikes on Russia - Vice Chancellor

May 26, 11:45 PM • 87555 views

Residents of two districts of Kyiv may be left without water on Tuesday: explanation of the KMDA

May 27, 12:50 AM • 42938 views

ISW: Russia is increasing the production of "Shaheds" and increasing missile stockpiles, preparing for a long war against Ukraine and NATO

May 27, 01:27 AM • 30367 views

Pro-Russian Georgescu, removed from the Romanian presidential election, is leaving politics - address

01:58 AM • 24752 views

German Foreign Minister rejects criticism from Russia after lifting restrictions on long-range strikes

06:05 AM • 20346 views
Publications

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 90882 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 481743 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 515213 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 464648 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 554179 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Friedrich Merz

Keir Starmer

Petteri Orpo

Ulf Kristersson

Jonas Gahr Støre

Actual places

Sweden

Kyiv

Denmark

Norway

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

07:08 AM • 5532 views

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

May 26, 04:12 PM • 39872 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

May 26, 03:51 PM • 64187 views

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 187969 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 293306 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Dassault Rafale

Tesla Model Y

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

Drone battles between India and Pakistan open a new chapter in the arms race - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 648 views

India and Pakistan have used combat drones against each other for the first time. Increased use of UAVs is expected, which can hit targets without the risk of escalation.

Drone battles between India and Pakistan open a new chapter in the arms race - Reuters

Amidst the decades-long standoff between India and Pakistan over disputes surrounding the ownership of Kashmir, the militaries of both states have deployed high-performance fighter jets, missiles, and artillery during decades of clashes. However, the last four days of fighting in May marked the first time that New Delhi and Islamabad have used drones against each other on a large scale, reports Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Fighting ceased after the United States announced mediation for a ceasefire, but the South Asian states, which spent more than $96 billion on defense last year, are now stuck in a drone arms race. This information comes from interviews with 15 people by Reuters, including security officials, industry executives, and analysts in the two countries.

Two of them said they expect increased use of UAVs by neighbors who also possess nuclear weapons, as small drone attacks can hit targets without creating risk to personnel and without provoking uncontrolled escalation.

India plans to invest heavily in local industry and could spend up to $470 million on UAVs over the next 12-24 months, roughly triple the level of spending before the conflict, said Smith Shah of the Drone Federation of India, which represents more than 550 companies and regularly interacts with the government.

India only "paused" military action against Pakistan - Modi 13.05.25, 17:47 • 3014 views

A previously unpublished forecast that emerged after India this month approved approximately $4.6 billion for emergency military purchases was confirmed by two other industry executives. The Indian military plans to use some of this additional funding for combat and surveillance drones. This was stated by two Indian officials familiar with the matter.

Defense equipment purchases in India typically involve multi-year bureaucratic processes, but officials are now inviting drone manufacturers for trials and demonstrations at an unprecedented speed, said Vishal Saxena, vice president of Indian firm ideaForge Technology (IDEF.NS), which manufactures unmanned aerial vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Air Force is pushing to acquire more drones as it seeks to avoid the risk of losing its high-end aircraft, a Pakistani source familiar with the matter said.

Pakistan and India deployed advanced 4.5 generation fighter jets during the latest clashes, but Islamabad, which suffers from tight funding, has only about 20 high-end Chinese-made J-10 fighters compared to the three dozen Rafale that Delhi can muster.

Pakistan is likely to build on existing relationships to intensify cooperation with China and Turkey to enhance its drone research and production capabilities, said Oishi Majumdar of defense intelligence firm Janes.

Islamabad relies on cooperation between Pakistan's National Aerospace Science and Technology Park and Turkish defense contractor Baykar, which assembles the YIHA-III drone on site, a Pakistani source said, adding that one device can be manufactured domestically within two to three days.

UAVs in the Indo-Pakistani standoff

India and Pakistan appear to view drone strikes as a way to exert military pressure without immediately provoking large-scale escalation.

- said political scientist Walter Ladwig III of King's College London.

Despite losing many drones, both sides are doubling down.

It's about relatively cheap technology. And while drones don't have the shocking and awe-inspiring effect of missiles and fighter jets, they can still evoke a sense of power and purpose in those who launch them.

- said Washington-based South Asia expert Michael Kugelman.

Indian defense strategists are likely to expand domestic development of loitering munition drones, according to an Indian security source and Sameer Joshi of Indian drone maker NewSpace, which is deepening its research and development of such drones.

Their ability to loiter, evade detection, and strike with precision marked a shift toward high-value, low-cost warfare using mass-produced drones.

- said a representative of a firm that supplies products to the Indian military.

India has rejected Pakistan's accusations of attacking a school bus, killing 5 people22.05.25, 11:55 • 2020 views

Firms like ideaForge, which has supplied more than two thousand drones to Indian security forces, are also investing in increasing their drones' ability to be less vulnerable to electronic warfare.

Another vulnerability that is harder to address is the Indian drone program's reliance on hard-to-replace components from China, a recognized military partner of Pakistan, four Indian drone manufacturers and officials said.

India continues to rely on Chinese-made magnets and lithium for drone batteries, said Shah of the Drone Federation India.

"Supply chain disruption is also a concern," said an ideaForge representative regarding the possibility that Beijing will cut off component supplies in certain situations.

For example, Chinese restrictions on the sale of drones and components to Ukraine have weakened Kyiv's ability to produce critical combat drones, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank.

A spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in response to a Reuters question that Beijing has always implemented export controls on dual-use goods in accordance with domestic laws and regulations, as well as its international obligations.

"Supply chain diversification is a medium- to long-term issue. You can't solve it in the short term," Shah said.

Supplement

India and Pakistan agreed on a phased withdrawal of troops and weapons from Kashmir to positions before the start of the conflict. The decision was made after missile strikes and large-scale military operations.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Dassault Rafale
Reuters
India
China
Turkey
United States
Pakistan
Brent
$64.17
Bitcoin
$108,835.10
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,336.71
Ethereum
$2,569.40