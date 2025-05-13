India only "paused" military action against Pakistan - Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India's military actions against Pakistan were only "suspended" after the escalation of hostilities last week. He said this during his first address to the country's population since the launch of the special operation "Sindoor", UNN reports with reference to The Independent.

The pause in hostilities between India and Pakistan came after both sides launched missile strikes and drone attacks on each other's key military facilities. But the Indian prime minister has made it clear that this is not the end of India's offensive operation.

In his first address to the nation after the May 7 missile strikes that followed a deadly attack in Pahalgam, the Jammu and Kashmir region, on April 22, Modi said India's determination to fight terrorism remains unwavering.

He stressed that the temporary ceasefire, achieved through international diplomatic efforts, was due to Pakistan's persistent call for de-escalation, and that India would closely monitor Pakistan's actions in the future.

We have established a new norm. Operation Sindoor is aimed not only at attacking terrorist hideouts, but also at ensuring that those who sponsor terrorism feel the consequences and answer for their crimes. He said, reiterating that India's counter-terrorism operations, embodied in Operation Sindoor, are a clear message to Pakistan.

Modi expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in the Kashmir attack and "personal pain" over the attack, calling it an attempt to undermine India's unity and social harmony.

It was an extremely horrific act of terror that shook not only the country but the entire world. he said.

Following the attack in Pahalgam, India gave its military full operational freedom to eliminate the terrorists responsible for planning and executing such acts.

India and Pakistan agreed on a ceasefire after negotiations mediated by the United States.