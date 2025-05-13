$41.540.01
CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin
12:11 PM • 15792 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
11:29 AM • 39009 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

10:48 AM • 40360 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 91772 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 55049 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 115625 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 117267 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 87854 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 64755 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 63602 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

India only "paused" military action against Pakistan - Modi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 646 views

The Prime Minister of India stated that the pause in hostilities with Pakistan is not the end of India's offensive operation. He emphasized that India will closely monitor Pakistan's actions.

India only "paused" military action against Pakistan - Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India's military actions against Pakistan were only "suspended" after the escalation of hostilities last week. He said this during his first address to the country's population since the launch of the special operation "Sindoor", UNN reports with reference to The Independent.

Details

The pause in hostilities between India and Pakistan came after both sides launched missile strikes and drone attacks on each other's key military facilities. But the Indian prime minister has made it clear that this is not the end of India's offensive operation.

In his first address to the nation after the May 7 missile strikes that followed a deadly attack in Pahalgam, the Jammu and Kashmir region, on April 22, Modi said India's determination to fight terrorism remains unwavering.

Trump promised to strengthen trade with India and Pakistan after the ceasefire agreement11.05.25, 16:57 • 6188 views

He stressed that the temporary ceasefire, achieved through international diplomatic efforts, was due to Pakistan's persistent call for de-escalation, and that India would closely monitor Pakistan's actions in the future.

India opens dam after ceasefire with Pakistan - Media11.05.25, 15:46 • 4150 views

We have established a new norm. Operation Sindoor is aimed not only at attacking terrorist hideouts, but also at ensuring that those who sponsor terrorism feel the consequences and answer for their crimes.

He said, reiterating that India's counter-terrorism operations, embodied in Operation Sindoor, are a clear message to Pakistan.

Modi expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in the Kashmir attack and "personal pain" over the attack, calling it an attempt to undermine India's unity and social harmony.

It was an extremely horrific act of terror that shook not only the country but the entire world.

he said.

Following the attack in Pahalgam, India gave its military full operational freedom to eliminate the terrorists responsible for planning and executing such acts.

Let us remind you

India and Pakistan agreed on a ceasefire after negotiations mediated by the United States.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
India
Narendra Modi
United States
Pakistan
